RKK Group wins AfriSAFE award for solar energy solution

RKK Group has received recognition at the 2024 Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE), where it won the Best Innovative Product for Sustainability award.

The award celebrates safety and sustainability achievements across the continent, with participants from Africa, Asia, and Europe coming together for the event. It was held in Livingstone, Zambia.

The Nigerian conglomerate, RKK Group, has launched a renewable energy solution aimed at improving clean energy access for small business owners across Nigeria. The iRESS Solar Backpack, which features a portable, multifunctional design, integrates a foldable solar panel, a lithium phosphate battery, and an inverter system. The backpack is designed to harness solar power and provide reliable energy for daily use, particularly in off-grid areas.

Aderemi Kilaso, CEO of RKK Group, highlighted the broader significance of the iRESS solar backpack, linking it to global sustainability objectives. Kilaso noted that the product contributes to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, specifically in promoting clean energy access and supporting sustainable economic development.

Speaking at a training workshop on health and safety standards in Abuja, Kilaso stated, “By promoting clean energy access, empowering communities, and fostering sustainable economic growth, we are playing our part in making the world a better place.” He affirmed RKK Group’s commitment to ensuring the solution is accessible throughout Nigeria.

Femi Da Silva, CEO of HSENations, who organised the event, acknowledged RKK Group’s efforts. He commented on the iRESS solar backpack’s role in storing solar energy and meeting daily energy demands. Da Silva noted videos from users who shared how the product has impacted their lives.

Kilaso expressed his gratitude for the award, attributing the success to the collective efforts of his team and the company’s commitment to clean energy, quality education, and economic growth. “It is our collaborative efforts and teamwork that earned us these remarkable awards,” Kilaso said.

The iRESS Solar Backpack represents RKK Group’s commitment to supporting Nigerian communities, promoting sustainable practices, and contributing to global development goals. The product aligns with the company’s vision to provide practical solutions that facilitate growth and energy independence, strengthening the resilience of local enterprises.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

