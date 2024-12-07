RES, Expertise France charts path in showcasing emerging tech ecosystem

The Regional Economic Service (RES) in Lagos and Expertise France, kicked off an immersive program to showcase France’s vibrant tech ecosystem, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen tech collaborations between France and Nigeria,

The programme, which kicked off December 1 2024 and will run 4till December 7, 2024, offers Nigerians an exclusive opportunity to engage with key players in France’s technology and innovation landscape.

Designed to foster collaboration between both countries’ tech ecosystems, it further hopes to pave the way for innovative partnerships and knowledge sharing.

Highlights of the program include participation in the Emerging Valley Summit in Marseille, a premier platform connecting innovators and stakeholders driving innovation between Europe and Africa. Delegates will also engage in networking sessions with Marseille’s tech ecosystem and participate in exploratory meetings with leading tech players in Paris.

The Nigerian participants include, Chiamaka Moses, Digital Innovation Analyst, SpaceNXT-Union Bank; Femi Adekoya, Founder/Managing Director, Integrated Aerial Precision; Dare Adebayo, Co-founder and COO, Edves; Peace Osayuwamen Saleh, CEO/Creative Director, Parallax Consulting Ltd; Emeka Ajene, Managing Director, Africreate; Oluwajoba Oloba, Co-Founder, The Nest Innovation Technology Park Ltd and Alero Boyo (ñj thePartnerships Lead at Premia Business Network & Founder at AlexBoyo World).

This program reflects France’s broader commitment to fostering innovation, supporting the growth of digital ecosystems and strengthening partnerships between France and Nigeria.

It builds on earlier initiatives such as the mission organised during the Vivatech exhibition in Paris in May 2024, where a delegation of Nigerian tech leaders met key figures from France’s tech ecosystem to explore collaboration opportunities.

Additionally, in October and November 2024, the SER organized two French tech bootcamps that brought together leading Nigerian tech innovators and French experts to enhance knowledge sharing and encourage sustainable partnerships.

Share