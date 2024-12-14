Reimagining Maternal Care: Brigitte Tilley-Gyado’s mission to transform motherhood

In Nigeria, the maternal health crisis is a silent epidemic. According to the World Health Organization, Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, with 512 deaths per 100,000 live births. Every day, countless women across the globe suffer due to a fragmented and inefficient maternal care system, costing the global economy over $100 billion annually. Yet, within this crisis lies an opportunity for transformation—one that Brigitte Tilley-Gyado is uniquely positioned to lead.

Brigitte’s vision is simple yet profound: to reimagine maternal care and ensure no mother is left behind. As the founder of M.O.T HER, an innovative AI-powered platform, she is tackling this urgent issue head-on, combining advanced technology with a holistic, community-driven approach to transform maternal health. With a focus on mental and physical well-being, her platform provides tailored care, emotional support, and a seamless connection to healthcare services.

In this exclusive interview, Lehlé Baldé delves into Brigitte’s personal journey, the driving force behind M.O.T HER, and how she is reshaping the future of maternal care. From overcoming personal hardships to navigating systemic barriers, Brigitte shares how M.O.T HER is set to become a global standard in maternal health.

The Birth of M.O.T HER

Vision and Inspiration

M.O.T HER is described as a groundbreaking app reimagining maternal care. What was the defining moment or personal experience that inspired you to create this all-encompassing platform for mothers?

“M.O.T HER was born out of a deeply personal experience and a drive to tackle the systemic inefficiencies in maternal care. After surviving a near life-threatening birth, I became acutely aware of how maternal health is often overlooked. Care tends to stop after the 8-week postpartum check-up, leaving mothers unsupported during a critical time when physical recovery, mental health, and adjusting to a new identity as a mother all converge.

What struck me most was the broader global maternal health crisis—$100 billion is lost annually due to inefficiencies, missed diagnoses, and inaccessibility. Mothers, particularly in underserved communities, face fragmented care and a lack of comprehensive solutions.

I was also inspired by African traditions like Umugwo, which emphasizes communal postpartum care, and Ubuntu, which celebrates interconnectedness. These traditions taught me that motherhood should not be a solitary struggle but a journey supported by community and care. M.O.T HER was created to fill these gaps, providing mothers with the holistic, continuous support they need to thrive.”

Innovation and Personalization

Leveraging AI to meet the unique needs of mothers is a bold step. How does your platform balance cutting-edge technology with the deeply personal and emotional aspects of motherhood?

“At the heart of M.O.T HER is our proprietary, advanced AI, designed to act as a personalized motherhood companion. Unlike generic health apps, our AI grows with each mother and her children, offering tailored advice, resources, and emotional support. It connects mothers to care, community, and practical tools to manage their physical and mental health.

What makes M.O.T HER unique is its ability to balance cutting-edge technology with the deeply personal nature of motherhood. The AI is human-centered, inspired by traditions of maternal care that focus on the whole person. For example, it helps mothers track their well-being, navigate milestones, and connect with local meet-ups, creating a seamless blend of digital and real-world support.

By sharing actionable data with healthcare providers, M.O.T HER also aids in diagnosing and preventing chronic conditions, ensuring that mothers receive proactive, comprehensive care.”

Journey of Creation

Building a comprehensive solution for maternal health must have involved many hurdles. What were some of the unexpected challenges you faced while developing M.O.T HER, and how did you navigate them?

“One of the biggest challenges we faced was the societal acceptance of the status quo: that stress, exhaustion, and inadequate care are just ‘part of motherhood.’ It was difficult to challenge this mindset and introduce a solution that views maternal health holistically and continuously, addressing mental, emotional, and physical well-being at every stage of motherhood.

Another challenge was raising capital. As a Black woman in Europe, I encountered barriers in an investment landscape dominated by individuals who may not fully appreciate the nuances of maternal health. Despite this, M.O.T HER has been self-funded to date, driven by the belief that healthier mothers lead to healthier communities. These challenges only strengthened my resolve to create a platform that transforms maternal care globally.”

Impact and Testimonials

Your vision speaks to empowering mothers. Can you share an example of a mother’s journey that was transformed through your platform?

“One of our beta prototype users, Lisa B., was a working mother of two older children and a newborn. She was struggling with postpartum depression, career stress, and the lack of childcare. She didn’t know what was normal or where to find help.

Through M.O.T HER, she received personalized, AI-driven advice on postpartum recovery, mental health management, and time management. The app also connected her to local community meet-ups, offering her the support and camaraderie she needed. She later shared how M.O.T HER gave her the tools and confidence to balance her responsibilities, overcome postpartum depression, and reclaim her sense of self.

This story is just one example of how M.O.T HER empowers mothers to navigate motherhood with confidence and support.”

Market and Opportunity

The maternal health market is growing rapidly. How do you see M.O.T HER positioning itself as a leader in this competitive space, and what sets it apart from other solutions?

“The maternal health market is projected to reach $121 billion by 2025, yet it remains fragmented. Most solutions focus on isolated aspects like fitness or mindfulness, leaving mothers to piece together their care.

M.O.T HER is the first platform to offer a comprehensive, AI-driven solution that supports mothers holistically—addressing their physical, mental, emotional, and social needs while seamlessly connecting them to healthcare providers and community resources.

Our mid-term goal is to make M.O.T HER a global standard. Just as children are given vaccine books, we envision every mother receiving M.O.T HER as a companion to guide her through motherhood. By addressing systemic inefficiencies, M.O.T HER is poised to set a new benchmark in maternal care.”

Global Reach

Maternal care needs can vary widely across cultures and regions. How is M.O.T HER adapting to meet the specific needs of mothers in different parts of the world?

“Maternal care needs vary widely across cultures and regions, and M.O.T HER is designed to adapt. The platform includes multilingual support and culturally sensitive resources to meet the diverse needs of mothers worldwide.

We’ve also prioritized accessibility. By partnering with healthcare providers, we aim to make M.O.T HER available in low-income and underserved communities. Whether a mother is in an urban center or a rural village, M.O.T HER ensures she has the tools, support, and care she needs.”

Future of Maternal Health

What trends in maternal health excite you most, and how does M.O.T HER align with the future of healthcare for mothers globally?

“The integration of AI and personalized care into maternal health is one of the most exciting trends in healthcare. Too often, maternal care is reactive, addressing problems only after they arise. M.O.T HER shifts the focus to prevention by offering real-time insights that help diagnose and manage conditions early.

I’m also inspired by the growing recognition of mental health as a cornerstone of maternal well-being. M.O.T HER places equal emphasis on mental and physical health, ensuring that mothers are cared for holistically. By combining technology with cultural understanding, M.O.T HER is at the forefront of transforming maternal care.”

About Brigitte Tilley-Gyado

Recognized by the Financial Times as a Dynamic Change Maker, Brigitte Tilley-Gyado is the visionary founder of M.O.T HER, an AI-powered maternal wellness app redefining how mothers are supported worldwide. She has driven impactful country branding projects and pioneered solutions in sustainable technology, infrastructure, and maternal wellness. Her work bridges gaps in maternal care by leveraging advanced AI to create a personalized, holistic companion for mothers, tackling inefficiencies in global care systems.

