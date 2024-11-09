P-Prance celebrates individuality with ‘Au-delà de la Normale’ collection

Peter Prance of P-Prance Klodin, popular fashion designer and creative director has announced the release of his latest collection, Au-delà de la Normale, meaning ‘Beyond the Regular,’ to celebrate individuality and daring to exceed the boundaries of traditional fashion.

This exclusive collection aims to push boundaries and redefine style, blending luxury with timeless sophistication.

To mark the unveiling, Prance had an official photo shoot that featured a star-studded lineup of Nollywood’s finest, including Baaj Adebule, Oyindamola Sanni, Bella Salami, Okey Jude, and Kenneth Nwadike, each embodying the collection’s essence.

Peter Prance, founder of P-Prance Klodin, expressed his vision for the new collection: “With Au-delà de la Normale, we’re celebrating individuality and daring to exceed the boundaries of traditional fashion.

“Each piece is crafted to elevate style beyond the ordinary, combining elegance with a bold, contemporary flair. I’m thrilled to work with such talented Nollywood stars who bring life and personality to each design.”

The collection showcases a selection of premium fabrics, meticulously chosen to enhance both comfort and elegance.

Each piece is crafted with intricate detailing that speaks to a high level of artistry and expertise.

The designs are tailored for individuals who value fashion as a form of self-expression, aiming to exude sophistication and a bold sense of confidence.

The collection captures the essence of refined style, with each garment intended to make a statement that is both timeless and uniquely captivating, appealing to those who desire an elevated and polished look.

