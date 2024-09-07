Our perception of critical issues

By Samira Bello

Law Student, Entrepreneur

Generation Z, typically defined as individuals born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, has grown up in a rapidly changing world, shaped by technological advancements, social media and significant global events. Our perception of current critical issues is distinct, reflecting our own unique experiences and values.

We are dedicated to social justice. To understand the GenZ around you, know that even when silent, issues of social justice, including racial equality, gender rights, resonate deeply with Gen Z. We have seen movements like Black Lives Matter and #MeToo gain global traction and are often at the forefront of advocating for these causes.

Our engagement is bolstered by the social media, which allows us to mobilise, share information and amplify marginalized voices.

Having grown up with the internet, smartphones and social media, Gen Z has a nuanced understanding of digital life. We are both critical and appreciative of technology’s role in shaping society. While we enjoy the connectivity and opportunities it provides, we are also wary of issues like data privacy, misinformation, and the mental health impacts of social media.

In the context of Nigeria, Gen Z’s views on leadership are particularly nuanced. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has a complex political landscape, characterized by a mix of long-standing political figures and emerging leaders. Gen Z’s perception of leadership in Nigeria is shaped by their desire for change and their exposure to both local and global political dynamics. Let’s see how GenZ consider leadership in all spheres.

Many members of Gen Z are skeptical of traditional political leaders in Nigeria. We often associate these leaders with corruption, inefficiency and a lack of genuine concern for the populace. This generation has grown up witnessing numerous political scandals and the persistence of socio-economic challenges despite Nigeria’s wealth in natural resources.

There is a growing interest among Gen Z in emerging political figures who promise reform and a break from the past. Any leader who advocates for anti-corruption measures and transparency, resonate with the youth. Gen Z is eager for leaders who are not only younger but also more in tune with modern governance practices and global standards of accountability.

Social and Civic Leaders

Beyond the political sphere, Gen Z in Nigeria also looks up to social and civic leaders who drive change from the grassroots. Figures like Folarin Falana (Falz), who played a prominent role in the #EndSARS movement against police brutality, are seen as inspiring and effective. These leaders often utilize social media to mobilise support and create awareness, aligning well with Gen Z’s digital savvy.

In the business and tech sectors, leaders who drive innovation and economic development are highly regarded. Entrepreneurs like Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, co-founder of Andela and Flutterwave, exemplify the type of leadership that Gen Z admires – innovative, impactful and forward-thinking. These leaders are seen as playing crucial roles in building Nigeria’s future economy and providing opportunities for young people.

Religious leaders also hold significant influence in Nigeria. However, Gen Z tends to be more critical of those who mix religion with political agendas or exploit their followers. They respect religious leaders who promote social cohesion, ethical values and community development without being entangled in political corruption.

Secondly, because social justice is the bedrock of our world, the promotion of social justice, advocate of equality, human rights and justice in all forms. Another vital aspect of leadership for us is integrity so those who tend to demonstrate honesty and ethical behavior in their personal and professional lives are highly respected. So are those who engage with youths and respect us demographic assets. Those who actively listen to and engage with young people, valuing their input and addressing their concerns are champions in our view whether in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities. Somehow, they are the ones we are happy to spring surprises on. The future is ours, it is sad when older generations do not understand that they simply hold the present in trust for us and as such there is need to involve us in the plans they make. After all, technically speaking, the future they plan is not theirs to live in. GenZ focus on Sustainable Development. We care about long-term goals, we bother about environmental sustainability, economic diversification and social development.

Our perception of leadership, particularly in Nigeria, reflects their desire for a more just, transparent and progressive society. We are not passive observers but active participants, ready to hold leaders accountable and champion the changes we wish to see.

As our generation continues to come of age, our influence on politics, society, and culture will undoubtedly grow, shaping the future of Nigeria and the world at large.