Orange and mango juice at home

Ingredients

2 cup orange juice

2 tablespoon lemon juice

salt as required

2 teaspoon sugar

4 ripe mangoes

1 cup water

black pepper as required

1 orange

Instructions

To start with, take water in a bowl and add sugar to it. Mix it well till it dissolves. On the other hand, blend the mangoes in the blender until you get a smooth paste.

Step 2 Mix orange juice with mango puree

Add orange juice, mango puree, lemon juice, salt and pepper to the already prepared sugary water and stir well. Serve chilled with ice cubes.