Orange and mango juice at home

Orange and mango juice

Ingredients
2 cup orange juice
2 tablespoon lemon juice
salt as required
2 teaspoon sugar
4 ripe mangoes
1 cup water
black pepper as required
1 orange

Instructions
To start with, take water in a bowl and add sugar to it. Mix it well till it dissolves. On the other hand, blend the mangoes in the blender until you get a smooth paste.
Step 2 Mix orange juice with mango puree
Add orange juice, mango puree, lemon juice, salt and pepper to the already prepared sugary water and stir well. Serve chilled with ice cubes.

