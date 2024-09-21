Omolayole Management Lecture Series: Leadership mindset for business transformation in focus

Michael Omolayole, Renowned management expert

In a world characterised by Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity (VUCA), the need for visionary leadership and transformative thinking has never been more crucial.

There have been calls for businesses to rethink and reshape leadership approaches, equipping themselves to navigate and excel in this ever-changing environment.

These are part of the issues that would be addressed at the 40th Omolayole Management Lecture Series.

Themed ‘Developing A Game Changing Leader’s Mindset for Business Transformation in a VUCA World’, the annual event would involve the analysis and exchange of views and ideas among business executives on topical issues in the business and economic environment to proffer ways of optimally managing existing dispensations locally and globally.

The lecture, which will be held on the 26th of September 2024 at the Metropolitan Club, promises to offer fresh perspectives and actionable insights from business executives and leadership experts on how to develop game changing leadership mindset for transformational leadership.

Speaking during a press conference, Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) said the Omolayole Management Lecture Series (OML) is typically rotated among the partners, and the Institute would be hosting the landmark edition.

Gobir said Michael Omolayole, the Pioneer President of the Institute, through his unwavering dedication laid the bedrock for the Institute’s success and growth.

He said his commitment was not confined to the walls of CIPM; it extended across various organisations and societies, profoundly influencing the landscape of management in Nigeria.

Through his visionary leadership, he said Omolayole has successfully implemented the principles across multiple platforms, serving in the leadership capacity of these various Institutions who are also partners of the 40th Omolayole Management lecture series.

He mentioned the partners to include the AIESEC Alumni, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and The Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Employers’ Federation (CANMPEF).

“If leadership were an Olympic sport, Omolayole would surely have multiple gold medals. His example serves as a reminder that while the path of leadership may not always be smooth, it is those who persist and innovate who truly make a difference.

“For four decades, the Omolayole Management Lecture Series has been a beacon of knowledge, inspiring generations of management professionals to strive for excellence, integrity, and innovation. Michael Omolayole’s illustrious career and unwavering commitment to advancing management principles have not only laid the foundation for this series but continue to inspire us to reach new heights,” Gobir added.