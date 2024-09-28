Oji Alum: A hidden gem in Enugu state

Nestled in the serene Oji River local government area of Enugu State bordering Anambra state to the west, Oji Alum Rapids at Alum Inyi offers a captivating experience for nature enthusiasts and tourists alike.

Recently, the Alum Inyi Tourism/Culture Committee joined forces with Tour Buddy, a renowned tour guide and destination marketer headquartered in Enugu, to unveil this gem to a wider audience. The result was an unforgettable journey into the heart of nature. As you embark on the road trip to Oji Alum, the anticipation builds with every mile.

The landscape gradually transforms, offering a preview of the natural wonders that await. The moment you arrive, you’re greeted with a warm and friendly reception that immediately makes you feel at welcome and at ease, with a cultural performance that includes but is not limited to tunes from the Oja.

One of the highlights of the visit is the chance to savor local delicacies. The Inyi community offers their unique version of Abacha, known as Ncha, a dish that tantalizes the taste buds and provides a true taste of local culture. Other delicacies include: Okpa, Ighu (another form of Abacha, specially made for the Nze na Ọzọ)

The surroundings of Oji Alum evoke scenes which combine a safari experience and a voyeur into the amazon rainforest with the clear absence of wild animals, where nature thrives in its purest form, literally hidden in plain sight, set to become the epicenter of a cultural celebration with the launch of the Oji Alum Music Festival (OjaFEST), an event that seamlessly blends the rich heritage of Igbo music with modern cultural expressions. OjaFEST will take place on the field overlooking the breathtaking Oji Alum Rapids, bringing together the energy of the Ndigbo innovative spirit and the timeless traditions of its people, scheduled to hold on the 28th of December, 2024.

OjaFEST embodies the belief that African leadership and creativity are inherent qualities dominant amongst the Igbo community.

OjaFEST will showcase musicians who embody originality through their artistry. This powerful cultural movement will remind us that, Igbo culture and music are global in their appeal, capable of standing tall alongside other world influences without needing validation or proof of identity. The festival is designed to honor those who continue to push the boundaries of innovation, transcending both local and international challenges.

OjaFEST also draws inspiration from the beloved EniObanke Music Festival (EMUfest), Nigeria’s premier celebration of contemporary folk music founded by folk legend Beautiful Nubia. Much like EMUfest, OjaFEST will create a platform for emerging talent to shine alongside established icons. Audiences will be treated to a range of performances, from traditional Igbo folk and roots music to modern fusion genres, with poetry, and dance adding to the festival’s rich cultural experience.

This festival is not just about music, but a celebration of the enduring legacy of Igbo heritage and the belief that we do not need external validation to prove who we are. With a diverse lineup of talent, immersive cultural displays, and a backdrop of the scenic Oji Alum Rapids, OjaFEST promises to be a powerful and uplifting celebration of Igbo music, culture, and leadership—both traditional and modern.

Festival attendees and Visitors alike might find it difficult to leave this enchanting space. The free flowing and crystal clear rivulet of the Oji river, towering trees offering cover from the sun, lush vegetation, and the symphony of birds and breeze create an atmosphere that is both calming and invigorating. It is the perfect setting for those seeking natural therapy to relieve stress and rejuvenate the spirit.

The allure of Oji Alum lies not only in its breathtaking beauty but also in its ability to provide a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Whether you are a seasoned traveler or a first-time visitor, A trip to the Oji Alum Rapids (@ojialumrapids) planned and organized by Tour Buddy (@officialtourbuddy) promises an experience that is truly out of this world. Be it a dip and swim or a gentle massage from the fast-moving water with small waves. With very Little training required, and with little risk to swimmers, being a class one rapid; it is perfect for floating down the river in a tube or raft.

Just be warned—you might find yourself wanting to stay indefinitely.