Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival: Showcasing the Allure of Timeless Culture

Ogbomosoland witnessed a groundbreaking moment with the debut of the Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival, an ambitious cultural event designed to celebrate and preserve the region’s rich heritage.

Held at the iconic Ogunlola Hall, the carnival brought together traditional rulers, government officials, cultural enthusiasts, and the wider community in a colorful display of unity and pride.

The carnival’s opening ceremony featured a captivating showcase of Ogbomoso’s rich cultural heritage. Traditional dances, colorful masquerades, and exhibitions of indigenous crafts took center stage, thrilling the audience. Attendees were also treated to a variety of local delicacies, including Amala with Gbegiri, Ekuru and Eko, Sakada, and Agbon, Sapala, Igbalo, Oole, Sikin, Akara Egbe,Robo, Atunu, and others offering a culinary journey through the town’s traditions.

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege III, in his opening speech reaffirmed his commitment to the region’s growth.

The monarch highlighted his 25-year development plan, describing it as a divine mandate aimed at transforming Ogbomosoland into a hub of economic and cultural prosperity.

“This 25-year development agenda is a vision from God. It is not my personal agenda but what God wants to accomplish through us in Ogbomoso. Ignore any distractions; my focus remains solely on achieving this vision for development,” the monarch stated.

He commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his support and expressed appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy for recognizing the carnival as a key cultural event in the Southwest.

The Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, represented by Hon. Abiola Abdulraheem, commended the Soun for his efforts to promote Ogbomoso’s cultural legacy. “This carnival is a testament to the enduring value of culture in fostering unity and development,” she remarked.

Wasiu Olatubosun, Oyo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, applauded the initiative, describing it as a significant step in positioning Ogbomosoland as a cultural and tourism destination. “This is my first time attending a cultural event here, and I am deeply impressed by the scale and vision of this carnival,” he said.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Mr. Williams Adeleye, described the carnival as more than a celebration, calling it “a strategic vision to unite the people, boost economic growth, and place Ogbomosoland on the global cultural map.”

The five-day carnival continues to provide an array of activities, including investment forums, musical performances, and traditional parades. The event not only highlights Ogbomoso’s cultural wealth but also serves as a platform for fostering economic opportunities and attracting investors.

As the festivities unfold, the Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival stands as a testament to the power of culture in uniting communities and driving sustainable development, a goal firmly embraced by the Soun of Ogbomosoland and his people.

“Your mesmerizing and captivating display of traditional magic at the Ogbomoso Cradle Carnival has added a layer of splendor and mystique to the festivities, showcasing the enduring allure of our timeless culture. The enthralling feats that you have performed have left us spellbound, captivated by the enduring power of magic that has survived the test of time and remains an indelible part of our heritage.” said Abiodun Ogunlade, one of the attendees.

