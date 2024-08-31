Nigerians among 70,000 international graduates facing deportation from Canada

…as protests erupt across Canada

Not less than 70,000 international graduates including some Nigerians are at risk of being deported from Canada and other American countries when their work permits expire at the end of this year.

According to CityNews Toronto reports, “This figure was given by representatives of Naujawan Support Network, a student advocacy group, stating that more than 70,000 graduates are at risk of being deported when their work permits expire at the end of this year.”

The report also stated that there are currently ongoing demonstrations in Canada as about 70,000 international students are at risk of being deported from the American country.

Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada announced on Monday that the Canadian government would reduce the share of temporary foreign workers in the low-wage stream that employers can hire, as part of an effort to curb the surge in temporary immigration following the pandemic.

Trudeau said the reduction will be at a level of 10 percent of the foreign workers total workforce, down from 20 percent.

These changes, he revealed will take effect on September 26, follow previous adjustments made in March and over the summer.

“Moreover, the government will no longer process applications from employers in regions with an unemployment rate of six percent or higher. The maximum time workers can be employed in the low-wage stream will also be cut to one year, down from two,” the prime minister said.

Read also: Immigration policy changes spur protests from international students in Canada

The Trudeau administration had earlier announced that fewer temporary foreign workers will be allowed in Canada under tightened rules.

This administrative policy was announced by the Canadian government in January which would cut the number of new international student permits by 35 percent from the 2023 number effective September 1, 2024.

In May, the government said that beginning in September, international students would only be able to work off-campus for a maximum of 24 hours per week.

A group of students set up encampments outside the legislative assembly in Prince Edward Island on Tuesday, protesting overnight for more than three months.

According to the report similar demonstrations were witnessed in cities such as Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia.

“The students are facing a critical situation as new provincial policies for a 25 percent reduction in permanent residency nominations have left many unexpectedly vulnerable to deportation,” the report stated.

Besides the protests against federal policy changes, hundreds of Nigerians, and other international students and immigrant workers also held rallies in the past few months throughout Brampton, pushing back against a narrative that blamed them for local housing and job crises, the reported added.

The report further revealed that the International Sikh Student Organisation said such problems are rooted in broader policy failures rather than the migration of international students.

The advocacy groups and students are calling on the federal government to extend work permits and provide clear pathways to permanent residency, emphasizing that they contribute significantly to the Canadian economy and deserve fair treatment, according to the report.