Nigerian Fintech Company, Shecluded Secures Google Grant To Drive Financial Inclusion For African Women

Leading Nigerian fintech company, Shecluded has been awarded an equity free grant funding by Google for Startups through the Black Founders Fund Africa to develop its technology-enabled platform for women. This funding will enable Shecluded to provide more access to financial services and business resources to women in Africa.

The grant will be used to build Shecluded’s mobile application – expanding its capacity to simultaneously process thousands of loan applications and service requests. It will also enable the set up of operations across key regions in Nigeria and West Africa, increase its marketing efforts, and staff strength to meet growing demand.

Founded in 2019 by Ifeoma Uddoh, Shecluded has so far disbursed over $1 million in growth loans. The company has also enabled 17,500+ women with access to business development support, wealth advisory, health insurance, credit education, as well as financial and business literacy resources.

In line with its dedication to nurturing and enabling women for financial growth and business success, Shecluded is now focused on advancing its resources and developing an even more simplified and accessible technology platform.

“Our mission is to put more money in women’s hands and adopting more advanced technology will allow us to reach more women. We are super excited about this grant, as well as the mentorship and support that comes with it. We look forward to all the meaningful impact it will make for the women in our network” said Ifeoma Uddoh, Founder/CEO of Shecluded. “At Shecluded, we are seeing firsthand the urgent need for women to easily access key financial growth services. We believe that an advanced technology platform will go a long way to improve our ability to reach and provide these important resources to more women across more regions/locations.”

Shecluded has participated in several global programs aimed at driving the conversation of reducing inequalities and inclusive finance for women – including UK-Nigeria Tech Hub – Gender-inclusive economy Nasdaq, NASDAQ Milestone Makers (Spring 2021), US Consulate Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE 2021), Financial Alliance for Women and the Women & Fintech Forum (WFTF Asia, 2021).

About Shecluded

Shecluded is the #1 financial service and business resource company for women. The company’s mission is to enable women to attain and enjoy financial freedom by providing simplified access to financial growth services and business resources such as loans, wealth advisory, goal-based savings, business support, health insurance cover, and more.

Website: https://shecluded.com/

Instagram & Twitter: @shecluded

About Black Founders Fund:

Black Founders Fund, is a Google for startups program giving access to funding to startups in Africa. This fund provides grants, Google platform credits, and technical support to early-stage startups in Africa to grow their companies and create meaningful impact in their communities. The fund aims to bridge the existing fundraising gap for startup founders in Africa’s fast-growing technology landscape.