Nigeria becomes first country in Africa to debut Clive Christian’s gold, diamond bottle perfume

Ever heard of Clive Christian? He is a self named, uber luxury perfume brand with headquarters in the United Kingdom, known for creating the most exclusive and most expensive range of perfumes in the world including regularly creating fragrances for the British Royal family.

Clive Christian’s perfumes have been in existence since 1872 and have been at the topmost end of the ladder as regards creating the best perfumes in the world.

Come December 13, 2024, at a most upscale venue in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, the iconic world renowned niche fragrance brand ‘Clive Christian’ would have a first of its kind collaboration with niche fragrances brand, Seinde Signature.

Their upcoming collaboration with ‘Seinde Signature’ would see the launch of their most ‘ultra exclusive range’ known as ‘Clive Christian Absolute’ in Africa for the 1st time ever.

The Clive Christian Absolute range, as the name readily suggests, is at the peak of the creations by the renowned Clive Christian brand.

The absolute range are made from the most exclusive raw materials available and then packaged exquisitely too to showcase Uber luxury and exclusivity, and their cost starts from £7000 Pounds going upwards! The stamp of approval of Queen Victoria’s golden crown emblem since the 18th century says a whole lot about the brand.

There is also a diamond stone around the cover part of the perfume, showing the pinnacle of luxury.

The eponymous Seinde Signature brand, in the last three years of its existence, has collaborated with some of the international perfume brands from across the globe, hosting some of the

most exclusive events in Lagos & Abuja, Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership, Olaseinde Olufemi Olusola, CEO, the Seinde Signature said the brand started in 1872, adding that the partnership is the Pinnacle of partnership and luxury.

“So, I can’t be the best in what I do without partnering with the best in the field. So it is a no brainer. Clive Christian’s perfumes are the Crème de la crème in the fragrance market. Once you have them, you will know you are doing the right thing and for them to want to be with us also shows that we are doing the right thing,” Olusola said.

Oreoluwa Olusola, the general manager, the Seinde Signature said the reason why the Clive Christian’s perfume has

the golden crown emblem is because they got the permission from Queen Victoria when she was alive.

“They are the only brand allowed to use this British Royal Crown as a cover of their perfume. They have their normal range of perfumes, starting from about 350 pounds to about 800 pounds. These are available in stores but this bespoke collection is more personal and customised. They are 100 percent oil.

“There is no alcohol or additives. They have to source for ingredients they use for this perfume specially. For example, the rose they use in it can only be gotten once a year in one part of the world. The processing and packaging is why it costs so much. When you are done using the perfume, you can get it refilled and the price will reduce. There is also diamond in the bottle,” Olusola explained.

The ‘Seinde Signature’ brand is known to have the largest collection of niche fragrance brands in Nigeria with a choice of at least 40 international brands from around the globe.

Its growing network of branches in Lagos (newest ones at the MM 2 & Lekki Phase 1), Abuja, Port Harcourt & Warri, and social media presence, backed by a delivery service that covers the entire country and abroad, has served her ever increasing and loyal customer base in the last few years.

Founded by Olaseinde Olufemi Olusola, and his daughter Oreoluwa Olusola, Seinde Signature brand is a 4 year old brand that’s exclusively into niche fragrances, also known as artistic perfumes.

These are some of the most exclusive brands of fragrances from across the globe, made strictly from organic raw materials. Hence, they are more exclusive and last longer than the popular designer fragrances.

