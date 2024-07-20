NGOs partner to bridge learning gaps facing educational sector

Two non-governmental organisations, Aid for Rural Education Access Initiative (AREAi) and Let’s Talk Humanity (LTH) Initiative recently executed the first of its flagship Giving Tuesday project aimed at to providing tailored interventions to diverse challenges facing the educational sector in Nigeria.

Themed; ‘Literacy Lift-Off,’ the inaugural edition of this collaborative effort was held at L.E.A Primary School, Kabusa Abuja where over 800 books were distributed to classroom teachers and students to allow them access and read books at their own competency levels, gradually enhancing their reading and writing skills.

Speaking after the donation, Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, the founder of LTH Initiative, said the inspiration behind the donation stems from the realisation that access to books is a global problem, not just in Nigeria alone.

In her words, “ Access to books plays a crucial role in fostering a love for reading and learning among children.

However, schools in rural communities or remote areas such as the LEA school face unique challenges in obtaining a diverse range of books due to limited funding and resources.

By donating books or funds, organising book drives, volunteering, or advocating for education, you’re not just contributing to a cause but actively participating in molding the future and fostering a more equitable society.

According to Gideon Olanrewaju, the founder of AREAi, the books distributed were from a wide variety of subjects but tailored to each class’s curriculum, along with captivating storybooks that not only expand young minds but also ignite a lifelong passion for learning. The learning resources provided is a follow up support to the implementation of the organisation’s foundational learning intervention, FastTrack.

While making remarks to the school authorities, he noted that, “For us, this event signifies more than just the provision of books; it represents an opportunity to inspire children to dream big, acquire knowledge, and achieve greatness. We are confident that this event will significantly impact education in Schools by harnessing the transformative power of books.”

Speaking to media representatives, Sharon Chiahemen , the project coordinator of LTH made a passionate appeal for members of the public to further support the organisations’ Giving Tuesday initiative, particularly the ones focused on enhancing the quality of learning and teaching in and across under-resourced schools.

She also urged individuals and institutions to support the initiative as every learning intervention is invaluable in rural communities, where millions are on the brink of illiteracy and require reading resources to excel in their