Netflix reviews for weekender- Week 26

HIDDEN STRIKE (2023)

It was so nice to see the famous Jackie Chan in this brand new movie that got everyone trending, although it wasn’t beyond my expectation, it was just a nice movie to relax with. In the story so John Cena and Jackie Chan were on a mission to escort some civilians through a very dangerous path with so many dead traps and explosions, the plan was to go through in a convoy and make sure no one gets missing or gets hurts, not long into the mission, they get arm-bushed by some bad guys only to find out that some civilians were adopted. Jackie Chan will have to leave the others behind and go after securing the missing few, among which was the professor who had the secret formula to a very important discovery, you will need to watch the entire movie to see how they made it to the very end. The 103m action movie was directed by Scott Waugh, they featured acts like Pilou Asbaek, Amadeus Serafini, Chunrui Ma, Gong Jun and many more.

HOME WRECKER (2023)

This was a very simple South African movie, they told a story about a young ambitious lawyer, who moved into a new city, she was so desperate to become a partner in the firm, that she would stop at nothing to get there. To achieve this ambitious goal of her in months, considering she was new to this particular firm, she had to throw everyone under the train, the length she could go through to achieve her dreams left me in shock, make sure you wait for this movie till the very end as the revelation at the last few scenes, would leave you wondering how possible that could be. Well I never expected the revelation and that plot twist got me thinking. The 95m drama, thriller, African movie was directed by Stephina Zwane, they featured Letoya Makhene-Pulumo, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Craig Morris, Nay Maps, Nolo Phiri and many more.

IJAKUMO: THE BORN AGAIN STRIPPER (2022)

Although you might be wondering how a stripper can still remain a born again, well you will need to check this movie out to find out better for yourself. Kunle Remi and Toyin Abrham dated when they were way younger till he moved on and left her behind, this left her totally devastated and shattered. She decided that the time will come when she was going to bring him to the books for all his errors. Years later she decides to set him up with a stripper who was on a mission to destroy all he had built by luring him into fornication, which would in turn destroy his church and mission. Well you will need to watch the entire movie to see how she planned the entire thing and how she was able to pay him back in his own coin for the his sins of the past. The 117m Nollywood, drama, thriller, African movie was directed by Adebayo Tijani, Steve Sodiya, they featured Okunsanya Lolade, Bimbo Akintola, Eso Dike, Lilian Afegbai etc.