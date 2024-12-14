Netflix reviews for weekender

A paris christmas waltz (2023)

Remember my promise to review a new Christmas movie each week? This is my pick for the week! Emma attends a Christmas concert and is captivated by the lead dancer’s performance, dreaming that one day she could dance as beautifully as him. Fast forward a year, and fate smiles upon Emma as she is chosen by Leo, the same lead dancer, to partner with him in a prestigious dance competition set to take place in Paris. From that moment, Emma embarks on a transformative journey, enrolling in professional dance classes to prepare for the big stage. The movie takes you on an emotional rollercoaster as Emma and Leo face challenges, overcome obstacles, and grow as a team. You’ll need to watch the movie to see how their performance unfolds and what they achieve together. The 1h 24 minutes holiday romance/drama movie was directed by Michael Damian. It stars Jen Lilley, Matthew Morrison, Paul Freeman, Alexandra Iordache, and Graziano Di Prima and many others.

Lost children (2024)

This documentary movie recounts a real-life incident that occurred in Chile. The reenactment was so realistic and convincing, reminding me of another emotionally powerful movie called Society of Snow (2023), based on a tragedy in Spain. In The Lost Children, a private helicopter was tasked with flying a family from their base to the city. Onboard were the pilot, a mother with three children, and an additional family member. Shortly after takeoff, a technical malfunction occurred, causing the helicopter to crash deep into a vast forest. The main struggle was figuring out how to search for the crash site and recover the bodies of the passengers, as the forest was enormous. The film beautifully portrays the harrowing journey of survival, as the survivors endured over 40 days and nights without food or water. The storyline was so moving that it almost brought me to tears by the end. To see how the story unfolds and whether everyone survives, you’ll have to watch the film. The 1h 36 minutes movie documentary was directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, Jorge Duran and Lali Houghton, they featured actors like Dan Garza, Stacy Ines, and Eduardo De Los Reyes.

Sisi london (2019)

After spending weeks without finding an exciting Nollywood movie to watch, I was curious to check this movie out, especially as it was trending in the Top 10 during its first week of release. I assume the hype was largely due to the inclusion of Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha and Omoni Oboli in the cast. Unfortunately, the movie fell short for me. It was cleanly shot, but the storyline felt flat and was uninspiring for me. It neither challenged my thoughts nor kept me engaged. The action scenes were overstreched, and the attempts at humor failed to make me laugh or even feel entertained. The story follows a married woman who is plagued by extreme aggression and anger issues. She would fight anyone and everyone to prove her point, even her husband. One day, while her mom was trying to separate her from another fight in the market, tragedy struck, her mother was knocked down by a bike and tragically lost her life. On her deathbed, her mother begged her to stop fighting. The rest of the movie explores whether she could honor that promise or not, the movie didn’t resonate with me in anyway. It lacked depth, and at just an hour long, it felt like watching one movie forever, I just couldn’t wait to arrive at the very end. The direction and performances didn’t leave a lasting impression. While it might appeal to some, it wasn’t my kind of movie. The 1 hour and 30 minutes comedy movie was directed by Omoni Oboli and Ayodele Arowosegbe. The film stars Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Omoni Oboli, Amaechi Muonagor, Angelina Ibeh, Chinyere Wilfred, Mojisola Carew and Ify Dike.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment

Share