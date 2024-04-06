Netflix reviews

AFAMEFUNA (2023)

This was a very beautiful, sweet and fantastic movie, I absolutely adored every bit of this movie, this is a movie that you can connect with and watch with the entire family, it was loaded with loads lessons, one I won’t forget in a hurry. To the movie Afam was a very young and industrious young man, he lost is father quiet early and his mum had no choice but to take him to understudy his uncle who was into importation and sales of tiles in Lagos. Afam arrived and within a very short time, started understanding the ropes and doing so well, he grew so fast that his boss decided to settle him and offer him his freedom as they call it, way before the other boys he met on the job, this was were envy and jealousy set it for Afam. You will need to watch the entire movie from start to finish to see how he was able to wade through the storms of life. The 121m Nollywood, drama, African was directed by Kayode Kasum, they featured actors like Stan Nze, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Alexx Ekubo, atlanta Bridget Johnson, Segun Arinze, Paul Nnadiekwe, chuks Joseph, Ebuka Udeh, Kamson Duru, Jennifer Okoli etc.

Read also: Igbo apprenticeship system spotlighted in Kayode Kasum’s ‘Afamefuna”

HEART OF THE HUNTER (2024)

Looking for a fantastic action-packed movie, then search no further as this would be worth your while, I was happy I bumped into this South African action movie, and it made my weekend worthwhile as this is my typical kind of movie. Zuko as he was called in the movie was a once threaded assassin in south Africa, after his last mission he decided to exit that lifestyle and start a family. A few years later his calm and peaceful life is interrupted when a good friend of his, uncovers a dangerous conspiracy at the heart of the South African government, a beautiful story I must say. The 105m action thriller movie was directed by Mandla Dube, they featured actors like Bonko Khoza, Connie Ferguson, Masasa Mbangeni, Tim Theron, Peter Butler, Nicole Fortuin, Sisanda Henna, Milan Murray and many more.

EQUALIZER 3 (2023)

If you missed out on equalizer 3 in the cinema, stress no further as you can catch all the actions right on Netflix, if you have being following through from 1 & 2, then worry not as part 3 will be worth your while from start to finish, as a great fan of Denzel Washington, he just cant go wrong in my site. So in part 3 Robert McCall as he was called was relaxing into his new lifestyle in Italy, after he had given up his life as a government assassin, his mission now was to find joy and fulfilment is assisting the oppressed, along the line he discovers that his new found friends, were under the control of some indigenous crime bosses, to save his new founds friend and family, he is forced to take on the role as the protector of the people by facing the mafia head on. The 109m crime action movie was directed by Antoine Fuqua, they featured actors like Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastradrea, David Denman, Gaisa, Scodellaro, Remo Girone, Anrea Scarduzio, Andrea Dodero, Daniel Perrone, Zakaria and many more.