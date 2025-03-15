SPOILT BRAT (2021)

This was a French movie, so you will have to read all through to fully understand the movie, if you don’t understand French. in this movie there was a very wealthy man who had three kids a daughter and 2 sons, who were absolutely spoilt and couldn’t get any single thing done, they were all over 20 years old and yet couldn’t work nor earn money. all they did daily was go out spend lavishly and come out with terrible business ideas, they lost their mom while growing up, so their dad had to struggle to raise them up, but the struggle and the strain from the work didn’t allow him to focus on his kids. he was beginning to worry that his kids were growing up with no proper upbringing and decided to teach them the principles of life, to achieve this he will have to pretend to have lost all his wealth in order to teach kids how to fend for themselves, well you will need to go check out this movie, to find out if his strategy was effective. The 95m French, comedy movie was directed by Nicolas Cuche, they featured actors like Gerard Jugnot, Camille Lou, Artus, Louka Meliava, francois Morel, Joffrey Verbruggen e.t.c.

THE FORGE

Well, there were loads of buzz and hype around this movie as a lot people were expecting it, I was super excited to quickly check out the movie over the weekend and i was glad I did, it so nice to see very sweet good movies, that would inspire young people, we sure need more movies like this one. Isaiah was a 19-year-old boy who was very angry with his dad and life, he played video game all day and wouldn’t help his mom, she was getting really worried as he was slipping away from her hands and she didn’t want him to end up just like his father. she kept praying for her son despite all his actions, one she gets so angry and demands that he goes to get a job and start paying for his rent, he was angry but decided to find a job anyway, during this process he meets Mr. Joshua Moore, who decides to give him a job and mentor him, this singular encounter will share Isaiah’s life for forever. you will need to go check out the movie to discover how Isaiah’s life was transformed from 0-100 to the extent that people couldn’t recognise anymore. The 123m drama, heartfelt movie was directed by Alex Kendrick, he featured actors like Cameron Arnett, Priscilla C. Shirer, Aspen Kennedy, Karen Abercrombie, T.C. Stallings, B.J Arnett etc.

SQUAD 36 (2025)

If you are searching for a nice simple action movie to check out this weekend, then you might want to try this brand-new action movie out. Antoine was unfairly forced out of his elite squad, but he kept on working, after a while he was informed that majority of his team members were killed mysteriously. This begins to trouble him, Antoine decides to take the law into his hands, he begins to investigate the killings of his beloved team members, he plays the lead role as the unsung hero, the revelation Antoine unveils at the end will leave most viewers in shock, you know those movies where there is always an internal bad egg and a black sheep within, that was the typical case again in this movie, although this movie action packed from start to finish just like I like it, I felt that they could have done better and kept the tempo to the very end. The 124m French, crime, Drama, thriller, mystery film movie was directed by Olivier Marchai, they featured actors like Victor Belmondo, Tewfik Jallab, yvan Attai, Juilett Doi, Soufiane Guerrab, Jean- Michael Correria, Lydia Andrei, Moussa MansalyErika Saine, Lisa Lomi and many more.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment

