ADA OMO DADDY (2023)

If you are searching for a nice Nigerian Netflix movie to start the year with, then this will be worth your while, as this made my day. So Perosola was the first daughter of her father, they lived a very happy live, herself, her sister, brother and parents, and they all loved each other dearly. Perosola was dating a young man and along the line, he proposed and voila, there was a wedding to plan for. As they proceeded and the wedding date got close, so many hidden secrets about her past and her mum began to spring up, these hidden secrets were about to destroy their happy home and the dream marriage she had always dreamt of. You will need to watch the entire movie to see if the wedding held and if their family stood the test of time. the 123m Nollywood drama, African movie was directed by Mooshood Yakubu Olowale and the movie featured actors like Sola Sobowale, Omowunmi Dada, Dele Odule, Mercy Aigbe, Tayo faniran, Charles Okafor etc.

SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME (2017)

This was a very emotional and touching movie, with loads of lessons, you will have to wait for it to the very end to totally grasp the entirety of the movie. Debbie Hall was married to her husband Ron Hall, they lived a very happy life as Ron was very wealthy. along the line in their marriage Debbie finds out that Ron had being cheating on her and that almost brought the marriage to an end. Debbie decided to save their marriage and had to make the entire family volunteer at a homeless shelter where they were to disburse food to the less privileged. Debbie had a series of dreams where she saw a blind man in her leading her through a door, she wasn’t clear about this dream at all, but kept living and doing her good works, till she met the black man she had always seen in her dreams walk into the shelter, immediately Debbie knew what God really wanted her to do, Debbie and her husband will have to become friends with this bitter, angry man. You will need to watch the entire movie to see how this angry man changed their minds, thoughts, life and perception to life, the movie was absolutely brilliant and touching, her good works ended touching and saving hundreds of people. The 119m drama, film based on books, based on real life, social issues, inspiring, emotional was directed by Michael Carney, they featured actors like Greg Kinnear, Renee Zellweger, Dijimon hounsou, Jon Voight, Olivia Holt and many more.

HONEYMOON CRASHER (2025)

This movie was a very funny one, and I really didn’t expect the movie to take that twist, but it was nice. A young man was dumped at the altar on his wedding day by his fiancée who ran away with another man, he was disappointed, devastated, embarrassed and shattered. He didn’t know what to do and where to start from, for weeks he couldn’t leave the house, go to work, nor face people. the issues were enormous as he had paid for the hall, the reception and a beautiful destination honeymoon, which was non-refundable, to avoid the loss of his funds, he decides to go on the trip with his mum, who never had a real honeymoon. The entire trip was dramatic from the flight to the hotel and across all the activities during the trip, the major question will be either to spend the entire trip together without letting out the secret that they were mother and son or set themselves free by telling others the truth, well you will need to watch the entire movie to see how they managed the secret all through the honeymoon trip, a very weird funny movie I must say. The 95m French, comedy movie was directed by Nicolas Cuche, they featured actors like Michele Laroque, Julien Frison, Ross de Palma, Gilber Melki, Margot Bancilhon, Kad Merad, Jake Francois, Camille Aguilar, Remi Johnsen, Clara Joly and many more.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment

