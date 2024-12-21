Netflix reviews

I AM GLAD IT’S CHRISTMAS (2022)

Welcome to another weekly review, as always for this season I will be bringing you one Christmas movie weekly and this week, lets talk about “I am glad its Christmas”. So Chole as she was called in the movie, was a very pretty young lady who had beautiful dreams of making it to the Broadway show, but as she pursued her dreams, she had to work in a beautiful gift store to earn herself a salary, while she chases her real passion, but for every single audition that Chole attended, all she got was a No and bitter rejections, she was beginning to doubt herself and her capabilities as, after attending loads of interviews for 5 years. Chole made a promise to herself that if things didn’t work out after 5 years, she will go back and pursue her dads medical wish for her. Well, you will need to go check out this movie to discover if her dreams came through or she had to return home, beautiful simple Christmas movie, typical romantic movies, just like any other, but I liked it as it made me blush. The 87m Canadian, romantic comedies, comedy, romance movie was directed by Ernie Barbarash, they featured actors like Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene, Sierra Wooldridge, Tammy Isbell, Teagan Seller e.t.c

CARRY ON (2024)

After waiting for weeks to find an exciting interesting action movie, I was super delighted and happy to watch this action movie out, it kept me glued to my seat from start to finish, this movie brought loads of questions to my head, that I will mention after my review. It was so good to see Taron Egerton play the lead role as “Ethan Kopek”, he was as very bright young man, but he decided to drop all his dreams and aspirations to follow the girl he loved so much, to the point of applying for a role in her organization, just to be able to have lunch with her daily, she wanted much more from him, as he had being on the same role for 3 years, while she rose to become a manager. On that faithful dad he spoke to his boss to give him a pay raise and a more serious position in the airport to show his skills and passion, that same day, trouble came knocking in his doorstep, to the point that he wished he had been on his previous monitoring point. You will need to go check out this movie to see how Ethan managed this disaster that would have killed over 250 people on board that day. I totally enjoyed this movie, and one question that kept popping on in my head was why did they choose to attack on the very day, he was promoted, do we call that life or just mere coincidence? The 111m thriller, action, suspenseful, exciting movie was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, they featured actors like Taron Egerton, Sfia Carson, Jason Bateman, Danielle Deadwyler, Theo Rossi, Dean Norris, Logan Marshall-Green and many more.

MARY (2024)

This brand new movie trending on Netflix told the hidden, untold story of “Mary” the mother of Jesus, they gave us the true context and background around her conception and birth and how she was prepared for this journey, they told us how her parents took her to the temple to grow in the way of the lord and how she met Joseph. The movie revealed the story around the miraculous conception, how she had to flee to have her baby Jesus and run from city to city to avoid her son from being killed by the merciless king. The 112m drama, rousing, inspiring, heartfelt movie was directed by D.J Caruso, the cast consisted of Noa Cohen, Ido Tako, Anthony Hopkins, Stephen Nur, Susan Brown, Mila Harris, Ori Pfeffer, Hilla Victor and many more.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment

