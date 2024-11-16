Netflix reviews

MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS (2024)

Sincerely I can’t imagine how fast 2024 have gone by, I am certain that you are as shock as I am that it’s already the Christmas season again, so from now till January, I will try to bring you a new review for the Christmas movies on Netflix, it will be back-to-back of romantic, love, joy and celebrations till the end of the year, welcome to another festive season. Well in this movie and like almost every single Christmas movie it’s all about finding love. So Milian was traveling to go spend Christmas with her boyfriend, when suddenly all the flights got cancelled and were delayed, most passengers were stuck in the airport. As Milian waited for her flight she met this handsome young man, they bonded and connected almost immediately, it seemed like they were meant to be together. When it was time for Kofi to leave, he made a plea to Milian, he said if by this time next year, you are single let’s meet at the Pentatonix Christmas eve concert, it will mean that we were meant to be together. After one-year Milian breaks up with her cheating boyfriend and decides to go Search for the love of her life with no concert ticket. Well, you will have to go check this brand-new Christmas movie out to see how she found love. The 106m comedy, romantic movie was directed by Rusty Cundieff, they featured actors like Christina, Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe, Kalen Allen, Kristin Maldonado, Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi.

BAY WATCH (2017)

Searching for a simple comedy action movie to watch on Netflix, then you might to check this out, it was nice to see Dwayne Johnson again after a short while, and he did a good job. Mitch was the team lead of his squad, a group of diligent and dedicated lifeguards In a very famous beach called Florida’s Emerald Bay. Mitch was highly loved and respected as he was fully devoted to his job. After a new set of team members were appointed, Mitch noticed that he was seeing some weird faces and illicit drugs littered all around the beach. Immediately he knew something fishy was going on, despite reporting theses incidences and occurrences to the police, nothing much was done and this left Mitch and his team troubled, they decided to investigate this case themselves and this landed them on big trouble. You will need to go watch this movie to see if they were able unravel the case and who exactly was behind all these issues. The 121m action, comedy movie was directed by Seth Gordon, they featured actors like Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson and many more.

DO PATTI (2024)

This is my first Indian movie in a very long while, and even when I start I struggle to get to the end, one thing I can’t really wrap my head, is why they must sing and dance even in an action movie, I think it’s only one Indian movie I have seen with no dancing scene, anyway enough of my story to the movie proper. There were a set of twin sisters one was very quiet and always falling sick, which attracted more love from their parents, while the other one was more outspoken and vocal, but felt her parents didn’t love her enough. There was constant rival between these sisters which transcended into bitterness and hatred when they grew up. After years of separation the tough sisters returns to torture and torment her twin sister, even to the point of almost snatching her husband. Despite being beaten and humiliated in this very abusive and toxic marriage the quiet sister remained just to proof a point. You will need to watch the entire movie to see how these twin sisters allowed bitterness to ruin their lives, the movie was okay, I guess I expected much more than what I got. The 126m Indian, Hindi, Hollywood, crime, drama, thriller, mystery, social issues movie was directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, they featured actors like Kajol, British Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala, Prachee Shah, Vivek Mushran, Chittaranjan Tripathy and many more.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment

Share