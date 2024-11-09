Netflix reviews

ORDINARY ANGLES (2023)

If you are searching for a sweet, nice and emotional movie then search no further as this newly added movie would be worth your while, it was a movie that was based on a real-life incident. Sharon was a single mom who was a struggling hairdresser, she was living every day as it came and was just trying to get by. One day she reads about a man who lost his wife to a terminal illness and was about to lose his second daughter to another terminal illness. The little girl needs a brand new liver to survive and to get a new liver was almost impossible as the queue to get a new liver was quiet long, with many families waiting to save their loved one, the conditions around getting it was also complex as informed by the doctor once called you are expected to appear immediately in the hospital no matter where you live in the country, you must be in the hospital within 6 hours. You will have to watch the entire movie to see the length Sharon and Ed had to go to get her to the hospital, they had to rally the entire city to help get Michelle to the hospital. The 118m drama/ short movie was directed by Jon Gunn, they featured actors like Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchtson, Nancy Travis, Amy Acker, Emily Mitchell, Skywalker Hughes, Tamara Jones and Emilly Mitchelle and many more.

HIDDEN FIRGURES (2016)

For those of you who didn’t get to watch this amazing movie a few years ago, here is a perfect opportunity to do so, the movie told a fantastic story about 3 black women, who went on to break the glass ceilings and records in NASA. Dorothy was exceptional at what she did in NASA and despite doing the work so well as the supervisor she never got promoted but kept on working and improving herself daily. Mary Jackson went on to be the first black female to attend an all white school dominated by male to become the first ever female black engineer setting a smashing record at NASA, Lastly was the famous Katherine, she was a genius and absolutely amazing with firgures, she got the calculations right for the first American astronaut to go out of space and land back on earth safely, she broke every ceiling and became the first black woman to set records at NASA despite all the challenges, obstacles, hurdles and issues of being not just black but also playing in a male dominated space, these 3 amazing women didn’t let anything on earth stop them not even their color. This was an amazing, inspiring movie to watch, I sure will recommend it anyday anytime as the lessons were well passed. The 127m drama, history movie was directed by Theodire Melfi, they featured actors like Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, Kevin Costner, Glen Powell, Kristen Dunst, Jim Parson and many more

HAPPINESS IS … (2024)

So, if you are searching for a nice South Africa movie to watch this weekend, then search no further as the drama in this movie would be worth your whole, that is for the drama movie fans. Gali was a very ambitious and successful young lady, she had a daughter and a very supporting partner, but they weren’t married, as she turned 40, she thought they could come back together, considering he was doing better now and recovering. There was just one thing missing in her life and it was a spouse, her plan as she turned 40 was to get a husband who would always be there for her. She wanted a nice classy birthday party but as the days went by, she knew she just wanted to be alone and not Mark it anymore. Well her best friend insisted and went on with the plans, what was meant to be a simple, intimate lovely birthday party quickly transcended into a total disaster, you will need to go check it out for yourself to see how it paned out. The 96m comedy, drama movie was directed by Nthabiseng Mokoena and Naledi Ya Naledi, they featured actors like Gali Mabalane, Richard Lukunku, Sivuyile Ngesi, O.C Ukeje, Anton David, Rosemary Zimu, Phaphama Ngabemi, Duduzile Zamantungwa Mabaso, Thuso Sibisi e.t.c.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment

Share