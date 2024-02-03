Netflix reviews

LIFT (2024)

It was so nice to see Kevin Hart this new year play a serious role, I was happy I made time to check this movie, as it was worth my time. So Kevin played the lead role, he was the head of a high-level gang that specialized in stealing very expensive luxury items. On one of his missions, he met a pretty lady, who was on a mission too, they liked each other but never met till months later. Well, he finds out she is FBI and has assigned them to go on a deadly mission or stand trial and go to jail. To avoid going to jail they will have to pull off one of the deadliest missions, by robing a plane in motion from London to Zurich, without causing a cliché. Well, you will need to check out this mission to see how they pulled it out seamlessly, or so I thought. The 104m Action/Comedy movie was directed by F. Gary. Gary featured actors like Ursula Carbero, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sam Worthington, Billy Magnussen, Kim Yoon-ji, Jean Reno, and many more.

LAST CALL FOR ISTANBUL (2023)

This was a simple Turkish drama movie, it was a cool and touching story about fighting to save your marriage. So Mehmet and Serin had been married for a long while now, met when they were younger on a trip and fell in love with each other, they just couldn’t be separated or live without the other, Serin went on to marry Mehmet despite her dad not accepting, she was so in love, and she left all her dreams and carriers to be with the one she loved, but at some point, she got tired and bored and wanted to do something meaningful with her life and talent, on the hand, her husband had given up his music carrier to be with her as that was what her father wanted, he wanted him to get a good 9-5 pm job which will enable him take good care of his daughter. To save their marriage which was on the verge of a divorce, they decided to embark on one last trip to see if they could savour what was left of their once-perfect marriage. You will have to check the movie out to see if it worked or not. The 91m drama, romance movie was directed by Gonenc Uyanik, it featured actors like Kivanc Tatlitug, Beren Saat, Annie McCain Engman, Joy Donze, Zihan Zhao, Michael Loayza etc.

THE HIGHWAYMEN (2019)

I kind of struggled with this movie, I couldn’t really lay my hands on what it was, it’s hard to tell, either I was tired or the Cowboy movie just wasn’t for me. Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were on a rampage from city to city, killing cops and causing havoc everywhere they went, it was like having the bad Robin Hood in the city as they stole and helped the less privileged, people in the varying cities they loved them and idolized them, praising and protecting them from being caught. When the authorities found out that it was taking the cops too long to bring them to books, they had to result to inviting the former

Texas Rangers Frank Hamer and Maney Gault joined forces with cops and captured these notorious criminals, who had been on the loose for so long. The 132m Crime/ drama movie was directed by John Lee Hancock, it featured acts like Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson, Kathy Bates, John Carroll Lynch, Kim Dickens, Ted Hinton and many more.