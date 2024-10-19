Netflix reviews

MARRY ME (2024)

If you are searching for a nice romantic movie to watch, you might want to check out this movie as it had a very funny storyline, one I didn’t really understand or get, but then it came out no bad after all. to the movie so Kate was dating this handsome young musician and they were preparing to get married, they had made big plans o have a grand wedding one that will be in front of all their fans as they release their latest dual single together called “Marry me”, on the day of the wedding Kate finds out that her fiancé has being cheating on her, she gets shattered and decided to cancel the wedding the same day and find someone else to get married to from the crowd, this was when the movie went on a whole new level, do check it out o see who she chose and why. the 112m romance, comedy movie was directed by Kat Coiro, and featured actors like Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Owen Wilson, John Bradleu, Sarah Silverman, Chloe Coleman, sepen Wallem, Jameela Jamil and many more.

2 Guns (2013)

It was so nice to watch an action movie despite it being an old movie, it was trending on the top 10 as a lot of people are watching it. It was so nice to see Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg play the lead role here. Robert as Denzel was called in the movie worked as an underground cop with Stig, they were very good and they took down every bad guy on their path. They finally got the money and brought down the bad guys , little did they know that they were actually being used by their bosses to get their way and hide their evil deeds and secrets. Well you will need to watch the entire movie to see how they were able to come back to work together and drag their bad bosses to the books. The 109m Action, crime movie was directed by Baltasar Kormakur, they featured actors like Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, Paula Patton, Bill Paxon, James Marsden, Fred Ward, Edward James Olmos, Rober John Burke and Greg Sproles

THE PREDATOR (2018)

If you are a great fan of Alien movies, then you might want to try this movie out from 2018, I couldn’t really place or remember if I had seen this movie, but as I progressed it occurred to me that I had, well I will share the story, so the first scene we saw a group of soldiers fighting, when suddenly a large space ship landed abruptly in their mist and started killing them one after the other, only one of them survived as he went away with some evidence he assumed he could use to defend his point that he met some aliens, but that was short lived as they quickly found where he had shipped it to and went after his family. you will need to go check out the movie to see how the soldiers and scientists on earth were able to fight and defend the world by destroying all the aliens that arrived on planet earth that day. the 108m Sci-Fi, Action movie was directed by Shine Black, they featured actors like Bod Holbrook, Travante Rhodes, Olivia Munn, Keegan-Micheal Key, Serling K. Brown, Jacob Tremblai, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen, Jake, Buseu, Brain A Prince.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment

Share