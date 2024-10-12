Netflix reviews

A MAN CALLED OTTO (2022)

A man called Otto was a very simple and nice movie, I kept wondering how someone could be organised, detailed and angry about life, he was so planned and principled, he wanted everyone to be in line, on check and perfect, but that was absolutely impossible. It was after I watched for a while I found out why Otto was so bitter and angry, Otto felt life could have been a bit fairer to him, but it is what it is, life can never really be so detailed and planned, you can’t always get all that you want from life, but you must make the best out of every situation in life. It took Otto so long to understand that, I was glad a new family came into his neighbourhood and helped sharped Otto’s life a bit, to see life from a whole new perspective. You will need to go check out the movie to find out why Otto was so angry and bitter at life, I totally enjoyed it as it made me laugh and smile all thought, deep down beyond the harness and bitterness, he was actually a kind hearted soft man, just putting on a defence to scare people from coming close. The 126m drama, comedy, suicide, film based on books movie was directed by Marc Forster, Tom Hanks, Mariana Trevino, Rachael Keller, Manuel Gracia-Rilfo, Cameron Britton, Juanita Jennigs, Mack Bayda e.t.c.

TROUBLE (2024)

Sincerely I guess I expected more from this movie, I thought I was in for some serious action-packed movie, I guess the story didn’t cut it for me, as I found too many loop roles in the storyline. Conny was a salesman, he was divorced with a daughter, but she stayed with her mum who was now married to a very wealthy pilot who was doing so well and loved his daughter so much that he was willing to buy anything for her, Conny on the order hand was struggling to get by and was beginning to get so jealous of his daughter new step dad. Her birthday was approaching and she asked for a Horse as her birthday gift in order to please and satisfy his daughter he decided to take on more shifts to make more money. One evening as he was installing a TV in the home of his client, as incident occurred which caused the death of his client husband and home, without his knowledge and because he was home that night he was framed for that murder, you will need to go check out the movie to find out the extent he had to go to proof his innocence and how he made it to his daughter birthday with the gift. The 98m comedy, action, Swedish movie was directed by Jon Holmberg, they featured actors like Filip Berg, Amy Deasismont, Eva Melander, Mans Nathanaeison, DejanCukic,Joakim Sallquist, Sissela Benn e.t.c.

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME (2024)

I wasn’t sure what to expect from this brand-new Indian movie of 2024, I have always struggled with Indian movies as they tend to be too long, too slow paced for with so many interludes of singing and dancing, I am not sure this is for me at all. So, I started this movie and I gave up 30mins into the movie and couldn’t proceed anymore to then I am not sure I am the best person to advice you whether o see this movie or not, but I would tell mi story till where I stopped. According to the movie Vijay was a great fighter and special agent, he took a break after a failed mission almost took his life, he was called back to come assist the team after they faced a very serious challenge and threat, he was called back to restore hope to the team and that was exactly what he did. The 181m Indian, Action, amil, violence movie was directed by Venka Prabhu, they featured actors like Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jaaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav Reddy. Yogi Babu and many more.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment

