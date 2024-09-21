Netflix reviews

OUT LAW (2024)

It was quite difficult for me to stay till the very end of this movie, waiting till the very end wasn’t even the main issue, as much as looking for the angle to tell the story. Rebecca was a very little girl that was always locked up at home by her mom, because they lived in a very dangerous neighbourhood, so she could go to work and earn money. One day her grandma sells her to some bad guys, who trade off little girls for sex, she had to learn to live and survive growing up there, he did put her through school, so she could carry on the business, things were going on smoothly till she fell in love with a young man, they desperately wanted to be together, but couldn’t and had to do something crazy to move on, that you will find out when you watch the movie, you will also find out how her life went from sanity to chaos, as she stared to do all the wrong things even to taking drugs. The 84m Brazilian, crime, drama, action film based on a book, based on real life was directed by Joao Wainer, they featured actors like Maria Bomani, Jean Amorim, Joao Vitor Nascimeno, Jorge Hissa, MC Marechal, Mihem Cortaz, Sant, JR Rufino, Wilson Rabelo, Paulo Guildelly and man more.

UGLIES (2024)

If you are a great fan of the hunger game type of movies, then search no further as this might be worth your while, it is quite difficult for me to even remember the very end of the movie, but I am certain, they might be a sequel to it, as Tally didn’t become Totally perfect. Tally grew up in an enclosed camp with her best friend Peris, they promised to be friends for life, her parents dumped her there, explaining that she wasn’t pretty, they wanted her to have a new set of golden eyes. So, these kids are dropped and trained, when they get to age 16, they undergo a serious surgery, that makes them extremely pretty and perfect. Well, they actually thought that having the operations will make them perfect and take away all their sorrows and imperfections, little did they know that was the beginning of more issues in their life, life has taught us all, that we can never have it all, and life isn’t perfect. You will need to watch the entire movie to see if she finally got what she always wanted and what the operation did to their lives, I leant That perfect beau isn’t all There is to life. The 100m Sci-Fi, drama films based on books, action, teens films, the featured actors like Joey King, Keith Powers, Laverne Cox, Chase Strokes, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis Castellanos, Charmin Lee, Gabriella Garcia, Ash Maeda, Jordan Sherley etc.

GIFTED (2017)

This was a very simple and sweet drama movie; the movie told us about a little girl who lost her mom as a baby and had to grow up with her uncle called Frank. Mary was extremely smart and intelligent and she just couldn’t hide it, on her first day at schooled she aced every single task in seconds and immediately her teach knew she was gifted and way too smart for that grade; after completing every task she will just scribble on her book and get so bored as the discussions were way below her expectation and intelligent quotient. You will need to watch the entire movie to find out how her uncle had to fight for her to go to a normal school and live a normal life as that was what her mother always wanted for her. I absolutely enjoyed his movie as it brought so many thoughts to my mind. The 101m family films, drama, heartfelt. Language and matured themes was directed by Marc Webb, they featured actors like Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace, Octavia Spencer, Jenn Slate, Lindsay Duncan, Keir O’Donnell, Julie Ann Emer, Joe Chrest, and many more.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment