Netflix reviews

SCREAM VI (2023)

For those of you who follow me weekly, you will know clearly that horror movies aren’t my forte at all, but I lured into watching this, and I screamed from start to finish, although to some people it isn’t scaring at all, but for me it was. Sam Carpenter shown up and had to protect herself and her sister from a weird faced masked guy who shows up with a knife and kills his victims, the movie shows they have some history together and that the guy is coming for vengeance against her and her friends. In other for them to survive and stay alive, they must stick together, without leaving each other sites, you will need to watch the entire movie to see if they all stayed alive and how they survived all the threats and hassles, wait till the very end, the revelation at the end will leave you in shock. The 122m horror, crime movie was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, they featured actors like Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Orega, Jasmin Savo Brown, Mason Gooding, Skeet Ulrich, Roger Jackson, Dermot Mulronry, Jack Champion, Josh Segarra, Liana Liberato e.t.c.

MADAM WEB (2024)

For some weird reasons this movie reminded me of “Spiderman”, those kind of movies with super hero powers, where people can predict the future and fly from one building to another, typical of most action, sci-fri movies. Cassandra Webb worked as a paramedic in Newyork city, she was really good at her job, but as time progressed she discovered that she had some unique powers to see into the future and reverse things in the present to influence the future outcome, along the line she met 3 girls with some unique powers, she had to protect them as a very terrible evil guy wanted them dead and would eliminate anything on his way that tried to stop him, including her. You will need to watch the entire movie to see how it ended for them all. The 116m action, adventure, Sci-fi, thriller movie was directed by S.J.Clarkson, they featured actors like Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Robers, Adam Scot, Kerry Bishe, Zosia Mamet, Jose Maria Yazpik, Kathy-Ann Hart, Josh Drennen and many more.

SERIOUSLY SINGLE (2020)

Looking for a nice funny, romantic movie, then this South African movie will make you smile. Dineo was frantically single and desperate to get married, she was willing to go to any length and do anything to become a bride. Dineo was tired of being single and her mother didn’t make things any better for her as she kept reminding her of her terrible situation. Dineo had a friend she always went back to each time her boyfriends broke up with her, she was scared of living all by herself. One day she me this handsome, wealthy guy and she felt that all her problems were resolved and this was her final stop, little did she know that all that glitters weren’t always gold. You will have to go check out this movie to find out if they got married after all, and how she was able to manage her life and choices. The 107m comedy, romance movie was directed by Katleho Ramaphakela, Rethabile Ramaphakela, they featured actors like Fulu Mugovhani, thabo Malema, Tiffany Barbuzano, Craig Jackson, Tumi Morake, Bohang Moeko, onda Thomas, Mpho Osei Tutu e.t.c.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment