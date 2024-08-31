Netflix reviews

LOLO AND THE KIDS (2024)

If you are searching for a simple comedy movie then search no further as this would make you smile and tear at the same time, it was a movie that started very slowly but then, at the tale end the entire movie added up. So, Lolo was an elderly man, that stumbled upon the kid as he was called, he quickly got drawn to this lovely kid and couldn’t let him out of his sight, as the child grew up, they both had to find ways to survive, this led them to doing so many dubious things all to put food on their table. Well, you would need to go check out the movie to see how Lolo used the kid to con people to get money for them to feed. The 97m Filipino, drama, Tearjerkers, social issues movie was directed by Benedict Mique, they featured actors like Joel Torre, Euwenn Mikael Alea, Juan Karlos Labajo, Iza Calzado, Merll Soriano, Joem Bascon, Nico Anonio, Markki Sroem, Shaina Magdaao and many more.

THE UNION (2024)

Looking for something exciting to watch this weekend, then this will be worth your while as it reminded me of “kingsmen”, I was super happy to finally find an action movie to relax with, I guess I was more expectant and kept my target very high, which they didn’t really surpass, but I liked it. Mike McKenna was living a very normal life until his old school crush Roxanne Hall came to visit him, they went out for a dinner and suddenly he found himself in another country entirely and couldn’t return home till the mission he was assigned to was completed. Mike had to work with Roxanne and her team, they had to retrieve the lost box and bring things back to normal. You will have to check the entire movie to see if this final mission was successful, they had to get this right or stand the chance of losing all. The 107m Comedy, Spy, Action, thriller movie was directed by Julian Farino, it featured actors like Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berr, J.k. Simmons, Mike Colter, Alice Lee, Jessica De Gouw, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jackie Earle Haley, Lucy Cork, Patch Darragh and many more.

TOKUNBO (2024)

If you are a fan of Nigerian movies, then this might be for you, having stayed a while looking for a perfect Nollywood movie, I ran into this one and I would say that it was worth my while as the director “Ramsey Noah” did a very good job. To the story Tokunbo, as he was called in the movie used to smuggle cars for his boss called Gaza, after a while of doing the job, he got tired and wanted out as he was now married and had a new son, he needed to be more responsible and didn’t feel the job was still befitting of his as a married man, so he decided to move into the car-hailing system business, he became an uber driver, life was sweet and smooth, until one day he got the news from his doctor that his son had a bad heart and needed a heart transplant worth N9.5m naira. This was a sum he couldn’t raise even in a year and he had to raise that in only weeks, his entire world came crumbling down as he loved his wife and son so dearly and would do anything for them. To raise this money Tokunbo had to get his hands dirty in so many shady deals, even to the point of roping himself into kidnapping the daughter of a prominent Nigerian which led to his waterloo. The 103m Nollywood, Drama, thriller, African, movie was directed by Ramsey Noah, they featured actors like Adunni Ade, Tosin Adeyemi, Funlola Aofiyebi, Darasimi Nadi, Gideon Okeke, Stanley Chibunna, Chidi Mokeme, Majid Michael, Nobert Young, Ivie Okujaye, Darasimi Nadi e.t.c.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment