Netflix reviews

BORDERLESS FOG (2024)

After waiting for ages to see this movie, having being deprived of my beloved action movies, I was super pumped and excited that I was going to see some movies and action, but then, they totally broke my heart, because sincerely I am not sure I really know what story tell, but anyway I will give it a shot, from what I think I got. So, a detective is sent on a case to investigate a series of horrible murders along the Indonesia-Malaysia border, when she arrived the men, there were very hostile to her, but she kept her focus and work tirelessly on the case. As she worked on it she was constantly reminded of her past and the incident that occurred before she was transferred, but she kept working and pushing on, for her to complete the case she would have to uncover the people behind the case which didn’t look feasible at all. Well, you would need to check out the movie to find out if she found the killers, if they allowed her to do her work and how she was able to manage her hunting past. The 111m Indonesian, crime, thriller, mystery film movie was directed by Edwin, they featured actors like Putri Marino, Yoga Pratama, Lukman Sardi, Yudi Ahmad Tajudin, Yusuf Mahardika, Kiki Narendra, Siti Fauziah and many more.

LOSING LERATO (2019)

In order to see the brand-new version of “Losing Lerato 2 of 2024”. I had to see the first edition of 2019, so that I could get a better grasp of part 2, so I would be bringing both reviews simultaneously so you could read and then decide for yourself if its your kind of movie. This movie was a very emotional one, so if you are not good with crying, you might to go check out another movie. Thami was a very sweet and loving father, but he had no money and couldn’t really fend for his family, so his beloved wife decides to divorce him and acquired custody of their only daughter, that wasn’t really his issue or pain, the major pain and insult for Thami was that she actually denied him access to seeing his beloved daughter, when Thami couldn’t take this anymore, he decided to take laws into his hands. One day he goes to his daughter’s school, lies to the headmistress and takes her out of school with the intent of carrying her to another city to start his life again. Well, that dream was so short lived as he is armed bushed on the road and what was meant to be a very simple kidnap and run situation became an entire bus hostage affair, so you would have to go check out the movie to see how it ended for Thami, not a bad touching movie after all. The 96m south African, drama, social issues, violence and language movie was directed by Sanele Zulu, they featured actors like Kagiso Modupe, Tshimollo Modupe, Samela Tyelbooi, Thato Molamu, Nolo Phiri, Connie Chiume, Ayanda Borotho, Mpho Molepo, Mandla Gaduka e.t.c

LOSING LERATO 2 (2024)

In order to understand part 2 better, I had to see 1 first, which I did and it was okay, so I had to bring them to you simultaneously to make it way easy for you to understand. In part 2 the movie started with Loreto going to pick her dad from prison, after he had completed his 15 years jail term and they were so happy and excited to see each other after such a very long time, she was now a very pretty, young, vibrant and intelligent lady, she was such a happy person. She took him to his former hut, but this time she had renovated it into a very beautiful home, he couldn’t believe it and he loved it. They were just trying to catch up, settle down and relax, when her dad started coughing, by the time they arrived at the hospital, the doctor broker the worse news of their lives to them. Lerato couldn’t take it and promised herself she would never loose him a second time and she would go any length possible on this earth to save him, I couldn’t even believe it myself, because she did exactly as she had said. Well, you would have to go check out this movie yourself to confirm the length she went in saving her dad. It was a very nice and touchy story, one that almost left me in tears, as I never would have predicted that ending. The 96m south African, drama, social issues, violence and language movie was directed by Sanele Zulu, they featured actors like Kagiso Modupe, Samela Tyelbooi, Ayanda Borotho, Mpho Molepo, Mandla Gaduka, Lerato Marabe, Zia Kani, Aubrey Poo, Dineo Langa e.t.c

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment