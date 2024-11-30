Nancy Nwamaka Abbah: Innovating business networking and economic growth

Nancy Nwamaka Abbah, the CEO of Nentradefair West Africa, has continued to innovate business networking and economic growth.

“Our goals include promoting local enterprises, showcasing innovative products and services, and driving economic activities in Nasarawa State and beyond.”

She recently announced a transformative trade fair designed to connect businesses, entrepreneurs, and consumers, fostering innovation and economic growth in Nasarawa State.

“The inspiration for this event comes from a desire to create a vibrant platform where businesses, entrepreneurs, and consumers can connect, exchange ideas, and foster economic growth,” Abbah explained.

This year’s fair is themed “Innovate, Connect, Be Empowered”, a fitting focus that reflects the growing demand for innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

“The theme emphasises creativity, collaboration, and sustainable development,” Abbah said.

“It aligns with Nigeria’s increasing focus on digital transformation and entrepreneurship, catering to local and international markets.”

Target Audience and Opportunities

The trade fair is set to attract a diverse audience of business owners, startups, investors, professionals, and consumers.

“Attendees can expect networking opportunities, exposure to cutting-edge products and services, insights from industry leaders, and chances to form partnerships and close deals,” said Mrs. Abbah.

With over 100 exhibitors and thousands of visitors expected across the two venues, the economic impact of the event is projected to be substantial.

“We anticipate a boost for local businesses, increased investments, and higher revenue for vendors and service providers,” she added.

Visitors can look forward to a wide range of offerings, including agricultural products, fashion, food, footwear, and kiddies’ items.

“Innovative products from the banking industry will also be showcased, thanks to our partnership with Sterling Bank,” Mrs. Abbah noted.

The event will include multiple avenues for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) networking.

“We’re organizing masterclass training sessions, a dinner, and an award night to enable businesses to connect, negotiate deals, and expand their market reach,” Mrs. Abbah said.

In addition, seminars, workshops, and live product demonstrations will educate and inspire participants.

“These activities aim to educate, inspire, and add value to every attendee,” she said.

Nentradefair West Africa has a dedicated planning committee in place and has partnered with relevant government agencies and professionals.

“We’ve partnered with the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Investment at both state and national levels,” Mrs. Abbah explained. “Their involvement ensures the event aligns with broader economic and social objectives.”

Measures such as a clear event schedule, on-site support teams, and contingency plans will be in place to address logistical or technical challenges.

“We are committed to ensuring a seamless experience for all participants,” she added.

Nentradefair West Africa is already planning to evaluate the event’s impact post-fair through surveys and feedback.

“We will measure success through metrics like attendance numbers, deals closed, vendor sales, and participant satisfaction,” Abbah said. “This feedback will guide improvements for future fairs.”

Looking ahead, Abbah sees the trade fair as a vital tool to support SMEs and attract investments.

“By aligning business priorities with national goals, Nentradefair aims to unlock new opportunities that will stimulate economic growth and attract investments across West Africa to Nigeria,” she concluded.

