Movie review for weekender

AMBULANCE (2022)

If you haven’t had the time to catch this amazing movie on Netflix, I really don’t know what you are waiting for, I knew from the very beginning it was going to be an exciting one, although it felt like what I had seen before I was happy to watch it again. Will Sharp was a very hard-working young man who had left the army to start up a family. He was married and had a very beautiful daughter who was only a few months old, but had a very serious terminal illness that required immediate surgery that will cost thousands of dollars, which his medical plan couldn’t cover he tried all he could and had one last person to go to, his brother who he clearly never agreed with his life style. His brother had agreed that they should meet and on that faithful morning, his brother pleaded with him to join them on their last mission which will be to rob a bank and cart away will millions of dollars, this will make them rich forever and help him pay his daughters bill seamlessly. Well Will was stranded and helpless he really had no choice here if he was to save his daughter immediately and this was when the movie started, you will need to watch the entire movie to see how the cops chased these guys round the entire city and how it all ended, fantastic movie I must say, do check it out. The 136mins action, thriller movie was directed by Michael Bay they featured actors like Eisa Gonzalez, Jake Gyllenhaal, Garret Dillahunt, Olivia Stambouliah, A Martinez, Jackson White, Jamie McBride, Wale, Yahya Abdul- Mateen II, Devan Chandler Long and many more.

LONELY PLANET (2024)

Searching a simple romantic movie to jump on this weekend, then you might want to try this brand-new movie out. Katherine Loewe was a matured renowned writer, she who was working on a new book and got stuck. She decided to go on a book written retreat to Morrocco, hoping it will help her complete the book, on getting there she didn’t want to be disturbed at all as she wanted her time alone to concentrate and focus on her new book. Along the line there was this young handsome charming man who came on the retreat with his girlfriend, but for some weird reason, they just couldn’t get along anymore and he will find himself spending more and more time with Katherina at her quiet spots, we’ll you will need to watch the entire movie to see how they both found love in the most unexpected place and way, find out if she also completed her book or got distracted. The 96m Romantic drama movie was directed by Susannah Grant, they featured actors like Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers, Heeba Shah, Rachida Brakni, Ben Youcef, Adriano Giannini e.t.c

BOXER (2024)

I have started this movie twice and still couldn’t complete it, but I guess I have to tell the story to the point I understand, Eryk Kulm is a young, vibrant, determined young man, who had exceptionally boxing skills, but really needed a fresh start. He had an amazing wife who was very supportive in helping him chase his dreams, they fled communist Poland to purchase his dreams; in becoming the greatest boxer in history, this changed his life and that of his family in a positive way forever. The 150m drama movie was directed by Mitha Okorn, they featured actors like Adam Worknowicz, Eryk Kulm, Eryk Lubos, Arianna Chlebicka, Wakering Gorobets, Marcus Jakus, Jack Poniedzialek etc.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment

