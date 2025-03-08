In a world where women’s contributions often go unnoticed, a group of Nigerian men are stepping forward to say, “Thank you.”

Men For Women is an International Women’s Day campaign that gives men a platform to celebrate the remarkable women who have shaped their lives.

Launched by Visibility Solutions Media, the video features a diverse group of voices, each sharing personal stories of the women who have inspired them.

From music to entrepreneurship and media, these men include renowned singer and songwriter GT Da Guitarman, talent manager Omotola Slasha, real estate entrepreneur Tobi King Omowole (CEO, Buy Lekki Now Now), journalist and media consultant Eniola Daniel, filmmaker and author Abiodun Mabadeje, entrepreneur Godwin Monday, Africa Choice Awards executive producer Theo Olele, and visibility strategist Kehinde Ajose, the founder of Visibility Solutions Media.

For Kehinde Ajose, the heart behind this campaign, it’s more than just a project—it’s a mission.

“Women play an indispensable role in shaping our world, and their impact on our lives cannot be overstated. I wanted to create a space where men could openly acknowledge the women who have influenced them and share the lessons they’ve learned from them. This isn’t just about celebrating women; it’s about recognizing that their contributions make all of us better,”he said.

The deeply personal testimonies shared in Men For Women highlight the strength, resilience, and wisdom of women—mothers, sisters, mentors, and friends—who have left lasting marks on these men’s lives.

The campaign was conceptualized and managed by Olajide Ajose, a cinematographer and editor who served as the project lead. His goal was to ensure that every story was captured with the raw emotion and authenticity it deserved, making each video a moving tribute to the power of women.

Men For Women will spark conversations online, inspiring more men to share their own stories and express appreciation for the women in their lives. In a world that still has a long way to go in achieving gender equality, this campaign is a refreshing reminder that true progress comes from recognizing, celebrating, and uplifting the voices of women.

