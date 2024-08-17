Meet Walter Orthmann ‘oldest employee in the world’ who devoted 84 yrs to a single company

In a world where job-hopping has become the norm, the story of Walter Orthmann stands out as a story of dedication, perseverance, and an unyielding passion for work.

Born in 1922 in Brusque, a small town in Santa Catarina, Brazil, Walter’s life journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

He set a Guinness World Record for the longest career at a single company, an astonishing 84 years and 9 days, as verified on January 6, 2022.

Walter’s story begins in 1938, when at just 15 years old, he joined a textile company called Industrias Renaux S.A., now known as ReneauxView. Starting as a shipping assistant, his early days were marked by hardship.

Coming from a family facing financial difficulties, Walter was determined to contribute. His fluency in German, a skill he acquired through his meticulous academic performance, caught the attention of the company’s hiring managers, and he was offered the job on the spot.

Despite the challenges of the era, Walter’s exceptional work ethic quickly set him apart. He approached his job with a sense of purpose and commitment, qualities that saw him rise steadily through the ranks.

Over time, he transitioned from his initial role to sales, eventually becoming a successful Sales Manager. Walter’s career took him around the world, allowing him to forge lasting relationships with clients and colleagues alike.

Reflecting on his career, Walter once shared, “When we do what we like, we don’t see the time go by.”

His philosophy was simple yet profound: focus on the present and make the most of each day. “I don’t do much planning, nor care much about tomorrow. All I care about is that tomorrow will be another day in which I will wake up, get up, exercise and go to work; you need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future. Here and now is what counts. So, let’s go to work!”

Walter’s dedication was recognized in 2019 when he first set the Guinness World Record with 81 years and 85 days of service.

However, he didn’t stop there. By 2022, Walter had broken his own record, solidifying his legacy as the “world’s most loyal employee.”

His story captivated people worldwide, inspiring many to rethink their approach to work and commitment.

On April 19, 2022, Walter celebrated his 100th birthday with his family, friends, and coworkers. It was a momentous occasion, reflecting on a century of life and more than eight decades of professional service.

Even as he aged, Walter continued to work, only retiring recently at the age of 102 due to vision problems. His decision to retire marked the end of an era at ReneauxView, a company that had seen countless changes, innovations, and transformations during Walter’s tenure.

Recently, on August 2, 2024, Walter Orthmann, who was also celebrated as the ‘oldest employee in the world,’ passed away in Brazil at the age of 102.

