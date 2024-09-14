Meet Tomiko Itooka, world’s oldest living person, climbed Mount Ontake in her 70s

Tomiko Itooka, born on May 23, 1908, in Osaka, Japan, has been officially recognized as the world’s oldest living person at the age of 116. She grew up as the second of three siblings and attended an all-girls high school, where she was an active volleyball player.

Tomiko married at the age of 20 and became a mother to two daughters and two sons. During World War II, she took charge of her husband’s textile factory office in South Korea, showcasing her resilience and leadership during challenging times.

After the death of her husband in 1979, Tomiko continued to live independently in Nara Prefecture, Japan. It was during this period that she developed a passion for mountaineering.

Despite her advanced age, Tomiko scaled Japan’s 3,067-meter Mount Ontake twice, surprising many by climbing in sneakers rather than traditional hiking boots. She also completed the Saigoku Kannon Pilgrimage twice, a journey that involved visiting 33 Buddhist temples in the Kansai region.

Tomiko’s physical activity extended well into her later years. At the age of 100, she walked up the long stone steps of Japan’s Ashiya Shrine without using a cane, illustrating her enduring strength and determination.

She moved to a nursing home in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, in 2019, after living independently until the age of 110.

Despite her age, Tomiko remains mentally sharp and continues to express gratitude to her caregivers. Her daily routine includes consuming Calpis, a popular non-carbonated soft drink in Japan, which she enjoys every morning.

She also has a fondness for bananas, which her family believes contributes to her longevity.

Tomiko Itooka’s life has been marked by significant historical events and technological advancements. She was born the same year the Wright Brothers made their first public flights, and the first long-distance radio message was sent from the Eiffel Tower.

Throughout her life, she has witnessed and adapted to the many changes in the world, while maintaining her physical and mental well-being.

In July 2024, Tomiko was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living person, following the death of 117-year-old Maria Branyas Morera of Spain. Her age has been validated by the Gerontology Research Group, making her the 24th-oldest person in recorded history.

Tomiko currently resides in a nursing home in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, where she continues to be an inspiration to many, embodying the resilience and vitality that have defined her remarkable life.

