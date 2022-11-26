Meet Nigeria’s internet couple that received YOUTube’s global recognition

Nigerian-born Canadian couple; Oluwaseyi and Olutoyosi Adeneye, also known as ‘The OT Love Train’ were selected as a part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator Class of 2023 amongst 179 talented creators and artists from around the world, including Coco Jones, Asake and BNXN fka Buju.

In 2020, the renowned social media platform announced the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, which was created to directly support Black creators and artists in order for them to thrive on YouTube.

In the coming months, YouTube will work closely with creators like The OT Love Train by offering dedicated partner support and seed funding to help them develop their channels and grow on the platform.

They will also have opportunities to participate in bespoke training, workshops and networking programs.

As a content creator couple, The OT Love Train has brought smiles to the faces of their global audience with content that revolves around their lifestyle, relationship and their humorous personalities.

Keeping it real on their social media channels, they continuously strive to create and publish valuable content that inspires, educates and de-stresses their viewers.

The couple, who are popularly referred to as Olus B and Dorothy Tuash, describe themselves as a black power couple who believe love can change the world.

Their vision is to become a consistent reference for black authenticity, positivity and excellence. Currently based in Calgary, Canada, the Nigerian couple is one of the biggest trending topics on social media, with their videos generating hundreds of thousands of engagements across different platforms.

The couple has also received endorsements from the likes of Tunde Ednut, Don Jazzy & Shina Rambo, and have also worked with various notable brands such as TELUS, BetterHelp & Africhange.

The couple also recently launched an e-book titled; ‘The Lovers Guide: 30 Intimate Actions to Build & Maintain a Healthy Relationship by The OT Love Train’, as a pathway for couples to bond and rediscover their love stories through 30 interesting and memorable activities, now available on their website.

The OT Love Train currently boasts of over 100 thousand followers on Instagram and TikTok & the couple has become a must-watch for their thousands of YouTube subscribers where they talk about real life issues that have affected their relationship over the years, and how they learned to grow from them.

The couple also work as relationship experts, as they have recently launched ‘Relationship Healing Sessions’ offering a safe space for one-on-one discussions with single, dating and married individuals who are looking to continuously improve their relationships.