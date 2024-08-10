Meet Nigeria’s 3 finalists for Africa Education Medal 2024

Nigeria’s economy may be going through trying times, but its education space is waxing strong as it continues to hoist the nation’s flag in the Africa Education Medal award.

This prestigious annual award set up to recognise the tireless work of both men and women who are transforming education across the continent has three Nigerians in the final stage.

The shortlist for the 2024 Africa Education Medal sees Nigeria’s Olanrewaju Oniyitan; Hakeem Subair and Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye making the top 10 finalists.

Olanrewaju Oniyitan is the founder/executive director of SEED Care and Support Foundation in Nigeria, a non-profit that supports the affordable non-state education sector to deliver access to quality education for all children by providing advocacy, evidence, and a learning network.

Oniyitan who is also a consultant, entrepreneur, author, and speaker has over two decades of experience focusing on creating wealth, jobs, and economic growth in Africa, she believes in the transformative power of education in achieving all other Sustainable Development Goals.

Her work seeks to address the challenge that half of Nigeria’s population is under 19 years old, yet many lack access to quality education. Over 20 million are out of school and 70 percent of children in school are experiencing learning poverty.

Oniyitan’s organisation aims to impact 20,000 affordable non-state schools/centres towards transforming the lives of 1 million children across Nigeria by 2035.

Hakeem Subair is the founder/CEO of 1-Million- Teachers (1MT), a prominent figure in educational innovation, and also an Edtech Fellow at Cambridge University/HP Partnership for Education.

The concept of the 1MT was inspired by Subair’s personal experience of the challenges in finding quality education for his daughter in Nigeria.

He through the 1MT aims to create a wave of highly trained, innovative educators capable of driving grassroots change.

Despite numerous challenges, the organisation has trained over 60,000 educators across more than 20 countries, indirectly impacting approximately 4 million students. This growth underscores the founding vision and the resilience of the 1MT community.

Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye is the registrar/Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) – the regulatory body committed to the professional development and registration of qualified and competent educators across Nigeria.

Ajiboye through TRCN seeks to assure excellence and professionalism among teachers at all levels of the nation’s education system, using effective registration, licensing, accreditation, monitoring and supervision of teacher education programmes, promoting continuing professional development and maintenance of discipline as paradigms for the overall renaissance of the teaching profession in Nigeria.

At the TRCN, Ajiboye introduced the professional qualifying examination for Nigerian teachers in 2017. It is now compulsory for anyone who intends to teach in the country to pass this key examination and obtain a teacher’s license and certificate.

This has led to marked improvements in teaching and learning in Nigeria. Today TRCN enjoys global recognition as a leading teacher regulatory body in Africa, and Nigerian teachers now enjoy mobility to all parts of the globe with a letter of professional standing issued by TRCN.

Mayank Dhingra, senior education business leader at HP, commenting on the feat, congratulated the three Nigerians for their passion and dedication to transforming education will inspire countless others to follow in their footsteps in building a world where quality education is enjoyed by all.

On her part, Vikas Pota, the founder/CEO of T4 Education reiterated that if Africa wants to tackle these colossal challenges and unlock the continent’s future, there is the need to build a community of leaders from every sphere of society committed to educational transformation.

The Africa Education Medal recognises the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent celebrating the stories of those who have lit the spark of change so others will be inspired to take up the torch.

It is given to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education.

The winner of this year’s Africa Education Medal will be invited to attend the World Schools Summit in Dubai on 23-24 November and will be entitled to nominate a school of their choice to receive membership of T4 Education’s Best School to Work programme.

From the award’s inception three years ago, Nigerians in the education space have left their mark among the top ten contenders, and 2024 is no exception.

The other top 10 finalists include Ahmed Kura, co-executive director of Kenya Drylands Education Fund, Kenya; Angeline (Angie) Murimirwa, CEO, CAMFED, Zimbabwe; Christopher Khaemba, co-founder & director at Nova Pioneer, Kenya; Julian Hewitt, outgoing CEO at The Jakes Gerwel Fellowship, South Africa.

Others are Mohammed Haroon, principal education consultant, Ghana; Nankunda Hope Mwijuka, executive director at Raising Teenagers Uganda, Uganda; and Taddy Blecher, CEO & co-founder, Maharishi Invincibility Institute, South Africa.