Meet Imoleayo Adebule, Nigeria’s youngest female airline captain & head of flight operations

A first look at Imoleayo Adebule gives an impression of simplicity and a calm personality. But within this simple and endearing personality, is an intelligent, brave and daring female pilot who has risen through the ranks as a pilot since her teenage age.

Adebule, who is currently in her 30s, started flying in 2006. In 2008, she joined Aero Contractors, Nigeria’s oldest airline and has since proven beyond reasonable expectations, that she is a master at what she does.

She gradually rose through the ranks to become one of the organisation’s most important members; head of flight operations. Adebule has flown several aircraft types which includes the Dash 8 300, Boeing 737 aircraft and Q 400 aircraft.

In this interview with IFEOMA OKEKE-KORIEOCHA, Imoleayo Adebule takes us through her journey of becoming a pilot and how she has risen since then.

How long have you flown?

I have been flying since 2006. I joined the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria and I joined Aero Contractors in 2008. I have worked with Aero since 2008 till present.

Take us through your journey of becoming a pilot?

Before now, I have always been fascinated about how things work. You can almost link that to engineering. When I went to college of aviation in Zaria, I wanted to study Engineering. But I was a bit late and I was told flying was available and I thought to myself if flying was something interesting. So I went back and slept over it and I said I’ll give it a shot. I gave it a shot and found it very interesting and it’s been very fulfilling for me. That was how I started my flying journey. I joined Aero Contractors straight out of school and it’s been amazing since then. Aero Contractors encouraged females. Aero gave a very good platform for us to grow without any form of discrimination.

Did your family influence your career choice?

As usual, I think they were always very encouraging of my journey but at some point, I think in 2016, when we had a few unfortunate incidents and accidents in the industry, everybody held a bit of reservation towards that. But after that, they have been quite encouraging and up till date, they’re very supportive.

Being a pilot is not a cheap profession. How were you able to scale through the financial commitments?

I think if you look back at 2006 till date, we can all tell the difference in the economic situation of the world in general and also Nigeria inclusive. Back then I was fortunate. Aero Contractors sponsored my training all the way but now, we know it is quite a struggle for businesses just to keep alive, not to even talk more of sponsoring but then I am positive and I’m sure a lot of the airlines still churn out a lot of efforts in trying to develop capacity in the industry in whichever way they can.

In terms of aircraft type rating, what did you start with?

I started flying under Dash 8 300, then went over to fly the 737 aircraft. I had the opportunity of flying the Q 400 as well. And now I’m a captain on the 737.

What are some of the challenges you face occupying this admirable position as a female captain?

For me, I don’t see it as a challenge anymore. It is basically an opportunity for us women in aviation to show what it is we can do and deliver our duties professionally as well.

Let us talk briefly about Aero where you work

Aero is a household. Everybody knows it. It is the oldest airline in Nigeria. It is one year older than. It started in 1959 and got incorporated in 1960. And it is still operating till date. It is most reliable and still around. It has gone through its ups and down and is the economic state of the country but it is still around and still standing quite strong.

What will you tell young women looking to become a pilot like yourself?

Like we say the sky is not your limit. It’s your starting point. If you can dream it, you can do it. You have it in you, so go for it.

You started flying with Aero 2008 till date. This is a long time and yet you look so young. I’m wondering how old you may be?

(Laughs) I can tell you that I’m below 40.

People in the industry have this perception that female pilots stay with an airline longer than a male pilot would. You are an example. You have stayed with Aero for some time now. What’s your opinion?

I think in some way I don’t like to dwell on gender but I think it’s more about personal choices and preferences. I have some male colleges as well that have stayed back for so long. We have some females as well. But if we are to look at it from that perspective, from history or time, you see that women are seemingly a bit more loyal as long as you have a conducive environment to grow, you see possibility that women staying longer is a little longer than what you get with men but I personally think it’s up to individual preferences. You set goals for yourself.

Do you have any fears flying over the years?

I think over time you have gotten used to it; most of your fears disappear with time.

