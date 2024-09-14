Meet Akingbola, a Nigerian recipient of USA Passion in Science award

Adewunmi Akingbola, a medical doctor, an alumnus of Lagos State University College of Medicine Ikeja, Nigeria, and a scientist at the University of Cambridge, was recently recognised as one of 12 global recipients of the ‘Passion in Science Award’ by New England BioLabs.

The award that honours individuals in the humanitarian category and acknowledges Akingbola’s excellence in infectious diseases research and their significant social impact through HealthDrive Nigeria.

This recognition celebrates their scientific contributions and their efforts to use their expertise for humanitarian purposes, particularly in addressing health challenges in underserved communities.

At Cambridge, Akingbola has led innovative research on infectious diseases disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations that is the People Who Inject Drugs in the United Kingdom.

His work can advance an understanding of disease transmission and treatment, particularly in viral Hepatitis C, and the use of Complete Case Analysis and Multiple Imputation to handle missing values in epidemiological data.

In addition to their academic research, Akingbola is the driving force behind HealthDrive Nigeria, an initiative dedicated to reducing the burden of infectious diseases with emphasis on viral Hepatitis in Nigeria.

The project focuses on health education, disease prevention, subsidized vaccination exercises, and improving access to medical care in rural and underserved communities. Through outreach and partnerships with local healthcare providers, HealthDrive Nigeria has made a tangible impact on the health and well-being of many Nigerians.

As part of the Passion in Science Award, Akingbola will receive a fully-funded trip to New England BioLabs’ headquarters in Boston, USA, including two nights of accommodation.

Additionally, a cash prize will be awarded to a non-profit project of their choice, which he has decided to direct toward HealthDrive Nigeria to further expand its efforts in tackling infectious diseases. This award highlights Akingbola’s commitment to bridging the gap between scientific research and real-world application.

In accepting the award, he expressed gratitude and emphasized the importance of continuing to combine science with humanitarian work to address pressing global health challenges.

With this recognition, Akingbola is poised to make even greater contributions to science and society, improving the lives of those most affected by infectious diseases.