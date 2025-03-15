Kehinde Ajose, renowned media visibility strategist in his latest book, ‘Media Money’, explores media mastery strategies that increase income, influence, and impact.

It a must-have guide for experts, entrepreneurs, and business leaders looking to turn media exposure into tangible success.

With seven chapters spanning 155 pages, Media Money unpacks essential strategies such as crafting a compelling media narrative, elevating personal brands, leveraging content creation for influence and income, and unlocking media-driven revenue opportunities.

Ajose, the founder of Visibility Solutions Media, has built a reputation for helping brands tell authentic, result-driven stories. Now, with Media Money, he is equipping individuals with the tools to do the same.

“I wrote this book to help experts and entrepreneurs unlock the full potential of media. Visibility is currency, but only if used strategically. Media Money teaches you how to monetize exposure, elevate your brand, dominate your niche, influence the right audience, and establish authority in your industry,” Ajose explains.

With a proven track record of helping individuals and organizations gain media attention and become highly paid industry leaders, Ajose is a trusted voice in media relations. His previous books, Donjazzyfied and 5 Costly Mistakes Entertainers Make, have also provided valuable insights into branding and entertainment.

Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur, an emerging influencer, or a business leader, Media Money is your roadmap to turning visibility into profitability.

Share