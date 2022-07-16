Make healthy juice at home

INGREDIENTS
2 cups packed baby spinach leaves
Handful parsley leaves and stems
1 medium green apple, rinsed with core removed
1 large seedless (hothouse or English) cucumber, rinsed
1-inch length piece of fresh ginger, scrubbed clean
1 medium lemon
Read also: Make your favourite chicken burger at home
INSTRUCTIONS
Wash your ingredients really well (no need to dry) and chop them, skin and all, into 2-inch chunks.
Toss your cucumber and celery into a high-powered blender and blend until smooth.
Add your remaining ingredients and blend until smooth, about 3 minutes.
Strain the liquid through a fine-mesh strainer, pressing on the solids with the back of a spoon to extract as much juice as possible. You can also use a nut milk bag.
Chill until nice and cold, pour into a glass and enjoy