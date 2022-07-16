Make healthy juice at home

INGREDIENTS

2 cups packed baby spinach leaves

Handful parsley leaves and stems

1 medium green apple, rinsed with core removed

1 large seedless (hothouse or English) cucumber, rinsed

1-inch length piece of fresh ginger, scrubbed clean

1 medium lemon

INSTRUCTIONS

Wash your ingredients really well (no need to dry) and chop them, skin and all, into 2-inch chunks.

Toss your cucumber and celery into a high-powered blender and blend until smooth.

Add your remaining ingredients and blend until smooth, about 3 minutes.

Strain the liquid through a fine-mesh strainer, pressing on the solids with the back of a spoon to extract as much juice as possible. You can also use a nut milk bag.

Chill until nice and cold, pour into a glass and enjoy