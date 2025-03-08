Mabel Segun, a pioneering figure in African female table tennis and a distinguished literary icon, passed away on March 6, 2025, at the age of 95. Her family announced her passing in a heartfelt statement, expressing gratitude for a life dedicated to excellence in sports, literature, and broadcasting.

Born on February 18, 1930, Segun shattered gender barriers in Nigerian sports, becoming one of the first female table tennis players to gain international recognition in the early 1950s. Her journey into the sport was groundbreaking at a time when women were largely excluded from regional and national competitions in Africa. Her first major exposure came in 1954 when the National Singles Championships formally introduced a female category in Nigeria.

A pioneer of women’s table tennis

Nigerian table tennis historian Femi Olugbile chronicled Segun’s rise in his book Ten Ahead, where he described her as the first female player of note in Nigeria. He highlighted her participation in the inaugural women’s singles event in the 1954 National Singles Championships, where she reached the final but lost to Mrs. Hunt, the wife of a prominent expatriate player. Despite the defeat, Segun cemented her place in history as the first indigenous Nigerian woman to achieve such visibility in the sport. Her success served as an inspiration, drawing more young women into the game at a time when female participation in competitive sports was uncommon.

Segun’s achievements extended beyond mere participation. She was a university graduate—an uncommon feat for Nigerian women in her era—and a role model who embodied the balance between academic brilliance and athletic prowess. She earned the University’s Table Tennis Half Colour and went on to win numerous accolades, including a gold medal in the doubles category in 1954. Remarkably, she remained an active competitor until the age of 58 in 1988, underscoring her dedication and passion for the sport.

Beyond sports: A legacy of excellence

Segun’s legacy was not confined to table tennis alone. She was an accomplished author, broadcaster, and literary icon whose influence extended to multiple spheres of Nigerian society. Her life was a testament to resilience, breaking barriers, and setting new standards for women in sports and beyond.

She was married to Engineer George Segun, a former President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) and ex-deputy President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). Together, they contributed immensely to the development of table tennis in Nigeria and Africa.

Mabel Segun’s passing marks the end of an era, but her impact remains indelible. Her story continues to inspire generations of young women, proving that talent, determination, and courage can break any barriers. As the Nigerian sports community mourns her loss, her legacy as a pioneer and role model will forever endure.

