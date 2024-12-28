Lísàbí: The uprising ranks as one of 2024’s most-searched Nigerian films

Lísàbí: The Uprising broke records to become one of the most-searched Nigerian films in 2024 on Google. It was also one of the most-watched Nollywood titles on Netflix this year. Within days of its September release, the two-hour historical drama surged to the number one spot on Netflix Nigeria’s chart, cementing its status as a cultural phenomenon.

The film’s success points to the growing appetite for stories that honour African heritage and bring our indigenous narratives to a global audience. Lísàbí chronicles the life of Lísàbí Agbongbo Akala, the fearless Egba warrior-farmer who rose against oppression to secure freedom for his people. The film resonated deeply with viewers, highlighting the universal themes of resilience and the enduring pursuit of justice.

Critics were quick to hail Lísàbí: The Uprising as one of Nollywood’s finest epics of the year, placing it alongside standout titles like House of Ga’a. The movie was lauded for its bold foray into the biopic genre—still a rarity in Nollywood—and its nuanced exploration of political oppression, unity, and liberation. More than just entertainment, Lísàbí was celebrated for educating and inspiring audiences with its powerful narrative and historical depth.

Behind the scenes, Anthill Studios, owned by director Niyi Akinmolayan, played a pivotal role in bringing Lísàbí to life. As the post-production powerhouse, Anthill Studios delivered seamless editing, immersive sound design, and stunning visual effects that elevated the film’s storytelling to a global standard. Their expertise ensured that every detail, from the battle scenes to the emotional climaxes, were executed with precision and excellence. Their collaboration with ALNotions Film Studios ensured a synergy that pushed creative boundaries and set a new benchmark for Nollywood productions.

Speaking about the film’s impact, Adedimeji Lateef, the lead actor and executive producer, reflected on the growing recognition of African storytelling. “The love and recognition that Lísàbí has received, both in Nigeria and globally, is a testament to the power of our stories. It shows that the world is ready and eager to engage with narratives that are authentically African—stories that celebrate our heritage, struggles, and triumphs,” he said.

Lateef, who also founded AL Notions Film Studios, the production company behind Lísàbí, described the project as deeply personal. “Lísàbí is not just entertainment; it is a preservation of history, culture, and identity. I am immensely proud that a story so deeply rooted in my ancestral history is being embraced on a global platform like Netflix. It’s a reminder that our stories matter and deserve to be told.”

Bringing Lísàbí to life was no small task. From meticulous attention to historical detail to standout performances by Nollywood’s finest, the film represents the industry’s growing ambition and creativity.

As fans eagerly await the sequel, Lísàbí: A Legend is Born, set to premiere on Netflix on January 10, 2025, the legacy of Lísàbí continues to grow. For those who loved the first installment, this next chapter promises to be another bold step in African storytelling—an unforgettable celebration of history, heritage, and the enduring power of freedom.

