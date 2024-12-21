Laju Iren dwells on Love, Compassion in movie ‘Danfo and the Rose’

Filmmaker, Laju Iren premiered her highly anticipated movie Danfo and the Rose which explores themes of finding love in unusual places, the relentless pursuit of one’s dreams against all odds, and the importance of showing love and care to others even while facing personal challenges.

The premiere which held in grand style on Thursday December 19, 2024, at Ebony Life Cinemas, Victoria Island, Lagos attracted notable guests, including Ifeanyi Kalu, Emmanuel Iren, Lead Pastor of Celebration Church International comedian and actor, SLK; Sunshine Rosman, Michael Dappa, Olushola Okodugha, senior Pastor of The New and others.

Directed by Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist), the film tells the story of a young lady determined to achieve her dreams despite the complexities of life in Lagos.

Featuring an impressive cast of Adunni Ade, Debo Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni), Sunshine Rosman, Michael Dapaah, and Sam Dede, the film has been praised for its heartfelt storytelling and thought-provoking narrative.

Asked what inspired the story, Laju Iren said: “I try to tell stories about the things I believe are important. Family, learning to be inspired even when things are difficult, .I tell stories of hope and then stories that have a sense of wisdom in them. I just wanted people to see this from a different perspective. To see the wisdom in listening to the elderly while still pursuing one’s dreams and being able to communicate your dreams and not throw away what you do have. Because of what you are pursuing”.

On the impact she sees the movie making, Iren said: “I do hope that it at least gets this new generation to think a bit more critically even when pursuing their dreams. I do hope that it kind of brings both generations together.

“I do hope it inspires people to look beyond their background and really pursue their dreams wayf from that background. This movie is not as spiritual as some of my films, it has touches and glimpses of that and I wanted to find a way to bring in people who might not watch a truly spiritual film but one that has glimpse and pieces of faith in it while still talking about the issues that they do hold dear”.

Share