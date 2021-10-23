Lagos fashion week 2021: The future starts now

Following a pandemic-induced hiatus, Lagos Fashion Week is finally set to return from October 27th-October 30th at the Lagos Fashion Week Tents, Federal Palace Hotel.

#TheFutureStartsNow is the defining theme for this year’s edition which speaks to the need for a global fashion industry that preserves and conserves the environment, and values people over profit. The future of fashion for the next decade and for many more to come starts now. It begins with a community of rising talents springing up across the continent, and with a commitment from our ecosystem to adopt a functional fashion system that delivers environmental, societal and economic solutions that are beneficial for all.

To kick-off the season, we spent time with designers Cynthia Abila, Pepperow, Studio IMO, Elfreda, Maliko, TJ Who, Babayo, GETO, and Vicnate, alongside their muses Angel Obasi, Saleema, Deola Adebiyi, Wole Babalola, and Abiola Sonaike, who shared with us, their imaginings on the future of fashion in Africa.

“The Future of Fashion to me means smart production/consumption, sustainability, innovation and technology’ – Omafume Niemogha

“The Future of Fashion to me is inclusivity; Everyone gets a seat at the table”- Samatha Adebayo

“The Future of Fashion is in the metaverse for me, a confluence of physical and virtual fashion” – Edwin Okolo

“The Future of Fashion is wearable technology: Smart and intelligent textiles/footwear and garments are fast becoming the new innovation” – Cynthia Abila

While Lagos Fashion Week returns to the physical tents at Federal Palace, this year’s edition will embrace a hybrid model with digital shows highlighting rising talents from across Africa as well as featuring a distinct exhibition of the selected designers’ collections.

Fashion Business Series, a platform designed to facilitate conversations with key stakeholders in the industry will hold digitally on 27th October, 2021. Speakers include: Aissa Dione, Busayo Olupaona, Chid Liberty, George Gachara, Laureen Kouassi-Olsson, Mariama Camara, Roberta Annan, Tammy Tinker and Viola Labi amongst others.

This year, as part of our on-going commitment to facilitate new conversations and exchange of ideas surrounding sustainability in fashion in Nigeria and Africa, Lagos Fashion Week is teaming up with Fru Girls and PopSwap-a new digital community for the Global Fashion Exchange to host an inaugural digitally enabled Swap Shop experience in Lagos which will take place from the 28th-30th of October. Putting into practice the foundations of a circular economy that prioritizes reuse, reduce & recycle, Lagos Fashion Week will facilitate the exchange of pre-owned items through swapping, sharing, donating and resale.

#LFW2021 Line-Up

● Fashion Business Series: 27th October 2021

● Digital & Offsite Shows: 28th October 2021

● Physical Runway Shows: 29th-30th October 2021

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week is supported by Heineken, Style House Files, Lush Hair, Advantage Austria Nigeria, OPPO & Nigerian Export Promotion Council.

The countdown is officially on! It’s 7 days to go and the city of Lagos will once again come alive as Lagos Fashion Week returns in full force.

Campaign Shoot Credits:

Photography: Demola Mako

Creative direction: Chuchu Ojekwe

Produced by: Style House Files

Makeup: Wura Salvador

Hair: Lush Hair Nigeria

Muses: Angel Obasi, Deola Adebiyi, Saleema, Wole Babalola, Abiola Sonaike

Shoes: Shekudo, Maliko Studios

Jewelry: Milola Jewels

Models: Beth Modelling Agency (Natse Jeide, Chioma Tagbo )