Kunle Afolayan talks Swallow Independence day Debut on Netflix

Earlier in the year, Nigeria’s beloved Director Kunle Afolayan announced a multi title partnership with entertainment giant Netflix, to produce three new diverse films: a historical drama, a folklore fantasy and a character drama, the first of which will be an adaptation of Nigerian-American novelist, , Sefi Atta’s, Novel, Swallow. A complex story about a naive secretary whom, after a series of career woes, considers her roommate’s offer to work as a drug mule in mid-1980s Lagos.Part of Kunle’s filmography is incredible and varied and boasts of titles like The Figurine, Phone Swap, October 1, The CEO, Mokalik and Citation.

BusinessDay sat with Kunle to give us a sneak peek into Swallow, Which debuts on Netflix this independence day,October 1st

Q: What is the central theme for Swallow?

A: The overarching theme for the movie Swallow is Drug smuggling and Trafficking.

Q: Why the Independence day launch date?

A: This was all Netflix’s idea! I really didn’t care about the Launch date. I just wanted the title to be well produced and out there because I believe the story is important. I think the date was just as a means to celebrate with Nigeria, as a gift on her independence, but I guess when you watch it , you will decide if it’s a gift.

Q: Originally an Award-winning novel written by Seffi Atta? Why do you feel it was important to make Swallow into a film?

A: The subject matter continues to have some impact on society and as i director and a storyteller, I believe it is my duty to tell stories no matter how complex or raw they may be, because I don’t just tell stories from the entertainment point of view, I tell stories that make you think, that impacts society positively.

Q: Swallow is predominantly set in the mid 80s, what aspects of Lagos in the 80’s did you feel was essential to capture to bring this title to life?

A: Lagos in the 80’s was sort of the awakening of a new Lagos. I’m still in love with the architectural designs of old Lagos, especially the Portuguese designs. Also the way Nigerians communicated with each other back then is very different from now, there was a sense of community and belonging. The ability to recreate all these feelings and textures was really nostalgic.

Q. Netflix’s investment in “local storytelling” around the world is increasing. What do you think about this and why are you excited to be part of this in Nigeria?

A: Netflix believes that great stories can come from anywhere and as a fan of many of the Netflix stories, I agree! Netflix is exploring untold stories and it’s clear that language is no barrier as Netflix audiences have an appetite for stories from all over the world.

It is great to be part of this new adventure and I’m very excited to see how these Nigerian stories will be perceived by people across Africa and on a wider, global stage.

Q: This is your first out of a multi title deal for Netflix, what should we be expecting from the others?

A: I can’t go into too much detail so I would not say too much, but what I can say is that the next two are completely different styles which I’m so excited about! There’s a folklore type one and the other somewhat of a fantasy.

Q: Did Directing come easy for you, what was different this time around with Swallow?

A: I don’t think directing comes easy for anyone but I may be wrong, for me directing is something I love and because of that I had to get used to it. Since Swallow is a book, the moment I read it and decided I wanted to do a film, which is my first attempt at an adaptation, I had to decide whose perspective or perspectives I want the story to be based on and which parts of the book I felt would have more impact visually. Reading the book may help give an idea on what the movie may look like but in other ways no two people can have the step visual interpretation of a book so it maybe not maybe don’t read the book until after you see the movieUsually people prefer the book to the film but finger crossed it’s the opposite

Q: If you could share one piece of advice to upcoming directors and filmmakers, what would it be?

A: Patience is a virtue. be willing to learn and gain good leadership abilities.