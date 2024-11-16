Kizz Daniel reunites with Adekunle Gold in new single

Kizz Daniel, Nigeria’s Afrobeat superstar, has hit the airwave with an exciting new epic single titled ‘Pano tona,’ a song performed with Adekunle Gold, another Nigerian Afrobeat star.

This follows the success recorded with his recent single, ‘Marhaba,’ which dominated the charts and cemented his record as a forerunner in the Nigerian music industry. He is the only artist with over 100 million radio airplay impressions on two tracks in one week.

Pano tona produced by Philkeys, Blaise Beat, and Reward Beats, combines Kizz Daniel’s signature smooth, melodic style with Adekunle Gold’s dynamic Afro-fusion sound.

With the new single, Kizz Daniel has again proven his ability to incorporate personal experiences and stories in his songs.

At the same time, Adekunle Gold Known for his urban highlife style complements Kizz Daniel’s energetic delivery with his smooth, soulful vocals, creating a perfect blend that gives a spellbinding layer to the song.

Both superstars hand off the baton for the verses and chorus perfectly on ‘Pano Tano’, and the song also stands as a classic in both performers’ rich catalogue of songs as its up-tempo pace and rhythmic chorus are unequivocal.

“It’s been a remarkable year for me with the success of the songs I have released. Celebrating a decade spent in the industry has pushed me to create even more music that fans would love. ‘Pano tona’ with Adekunle is part of that journey,” Kizz Daniel said while reflecting on his recent achievements.

Adekunle Gold adds that the new single is a track that celebrates the shared love both have for Afrobeat.

With less than two months to round off the year, the new single is set to cement the yearlong ‘Vado at 10’ celebration of the artiste as he started the year with ‘Twe Twe’ alongside Davido which topped several chats locally and internationally.

He quickly followed with the TZA EP which has garnered more than 250 million streams and most recently the dyad release ‘Marhaba’ and ‘We Must.

