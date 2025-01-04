Kehinde Bello: Shaping quality, sustainability at Outterspace Integrated Luxury

Behind every iconic fashion brand stands a guardian of quality, sustainability and innovation. As the Production Manager and Quality Control Officer at Outterspace Integrated Luxury, Kehinde Akinyele Bello fulfills this role with excellence.

With a Masters degree in Brand Leadership and Strategic Marketing from the University of Hertfordshire, Bello combines strategic insight with technical expertise, ensuring that every garment produced under the Outterspace banner exemplifies its ethos of integrated luxury.

Bello’s journey into the fashion industry is deeply rooted in personal and cultural heritage. He is inspired by his grandfather whom he assisted – at a tender age – with weaving, material identification, beads and stone crafting on clothings, alongside other African cloth merchants. This helped Kehinde develop a passion for craftsmanship and storytelling through quality perfection in finishing, knitting and weaving.

Bello’s dual role as Production Manager and Quality Control Officer is pivotal to Outterspaces success. As Production Manager, he orchestrates the entire manufacturing process. This begins with meticulous planning and scheduling, where he oversees the production timeline, ensuring deadlines are met and resources are allocated effectively.

A key aspect of this role is sourcing and procurement. And central to Bello’s work is his unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability in materials and final output. He ensures that every Outterspaces creation aligns with the brands environmental and ethical values.

By integrating eco-friendly practices into the production process – such as using organic or recycled fabrics, minimizing waste, and implementing responsible manufacturing processes – Bello is driving the charge to position Outterspace as a leader in sustainable luxury fashion.

However, Bello’s emphasis on sustainability does not compromise the brands aesthetic or storytelling. Instead, it enhances the emotional and cultural connections of the designs.

His attention to detail ensures that each garment offers wearers more than just status – it delivers comfort, individuality, and a means of self-expression, while maintaining the brands commitment to environmental responsibility.

Moreover, Bello’s focus is not merely on creating garments, but on crafting wearable art that tells stories. Whether its Outterspaces debut collection, OIL, or its latest release, Time Capsule, Bello ensures that each piece resonates with the rebellious sophistication and cultural depth that define the brand.

What truly sets Bello apart is his ability to merge inclusivity with innovation. As a key figure in a brand that champions accessibility in luxury, he proves that high-end fashion can transcend traditional boundaries.

His leadership reflects a vision where cultural heritage, sustainability and exceptional craftsmanship coexist seamlessly, redefining the possibilities of urban luxury. Crucially, he manages the production budget, controlling costs and ensuring projects remain financially viable.

When quality issues arise, Bello takes the lead in implementing corrective actions, identifying the root causes of problems and implementing measures to prevent their recurrence. To assert transparency and accountability, he meticulously maintains documentation of all quality control checks and procedures, creating a valuable record for future reference and continuous improvement.

Through his role at Outterspace Integrated Luxury, Kehinde Akinyele Bello exemplifies the power of combining passion, precision, and purpose. His dedication to producing culturally resonant and environmentally conscious pieces solidifies the brands standing as a pioneer in global fashion. With Kehinde steering production, Outterspace continues to push boundaries, setting new standards for what luxury can and should be.

Share