Kaanu Olaniyi: The next gen basketball superstar from Switzerland

Kaanu Olaniyi, this young budding player is in league of his own and is taking huge strides in the game of basketball.

Basketball is one of the most popular sports around the globe, any young player who plays basketball today dreams of becoming the next Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant.

These legends of the game are idols for many, and the youngsters today leave no stone unturned in preparing and training themselves to be on the top of their game. In the process of matching the same level and bringing out their A game, today youngsters go the extra mile to prove themselves.

One such amazing superstar in the making is Kaanu Olaniyi from Switzerland. With his immense passion, interest, and love for the game of basketball, Kaanu has worked extremely hard to reach the top level in the game and is very dedicated to keep working on the court. With a clear objective of creating a niche for himself in the basketball arena, Kaanu has made sure he has put the right foot forward to rule the game.

Born and brought in Riddes, Switzerland, Kaanu is mere 23 years of age and started playing basketball since he was 16. The sheer love for the game of basketball has ensured him to amend his career in the same sport and attain lot of name and accolades for himself.

Kaanu today is an established Swiss basketball player and is gaining rapid popularity in the country. In the year 2013, Kaanu shifted from Switzerland to France to gain further training and develop his game, to work closely on his skills and master the sport. Working more on his Agility, Stamina, and Strength building, Kaanu came out as true-blue professional basketball player.

In France, Kaanu had joined the youth movement of the first division club named ES Chalon but had failed to make into the club’s first division squad. Later he returned back to Switzerland in 2017 to join the national league team Union Neuchâtel Basket. In the season of 2018-19, Kaanu moved on to the national division BC Boncourt and continues to play there.

With tremendous recognition that Kaanu has created for himself, like being a part of B-European Championship with the Swiss national team in 2014 and also being a part of Swiss men’s national team in 2017, he has raised lot of eyebrows and is gaining momentum day by day. Kaanu is extremely excited about NBA draft 2020 and is confident of making a mark.