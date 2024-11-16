Jack Dorsey to attend Africa bitcoin conference 2024 in Nairobi

The Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC) has confirmed that Jack Dorsey, Block Head, Chairman, and cofounder of Block, will attend as a speaker this December 2024 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya. This marks Dorsey’s return to the conference following his participation in the inaugural event in Accra, Ghana.

Dorsey had previously expressed his commitment to support the Africa Bitcoin Conference during a Bitcoin event in April held in Madeira, Portugal. At that event, he endorsed the efforts of the ABC in promoting Bitcoin and committed to attending the 2024 conference. He acknowledged the importance of the conference’s work in fostering awareness and adoption of Bitcoin across Africa. Dorsey stated, “Africa is a region with immense potential for Bitcoin to make a real impact on people’s lives.”

Farida Nabourema, the founder of ABC, highlighted the significance of Dorsey’s participation. She noted that his involvement underlines the relevance of the conference’s goals in a global context. Nabourema remarked, “Having Jack Dorsey on board is a testament to the global significance of our mission. We believe that Bitcoin can be a catalyst for positive socio-economic change in Africa, and events like the Africa Bitcoin Conference serve as a platform to materialise this transformation.”

The ABC serves as a gathering point for leaders, experts, and individuals interested in the role of Bitcoin in Africa. Discussions at the event will cover various aspects of Bitcoin’s use, its open-source nature, and the potential for advancing financial inclusion across the continent. This year’s conference will explore the opportunities Bitcoin presents and its role in supporting decentralised technology for socio-economic development in Africa.

Dorsey is expected to share insights based on his experiences with Bitcoin, open-source technology, and the vision for financial systems that prioritise inclusion and accessibility. His presence is anticipated to contribute to the discourse on how Bitcoin and decentralised technologies can be leveraged for broader economic participation.

The ABC continues to bring attention to the potential of Bitcoin as a tool for financial empowerment and as a means to address economic challenges. The event is designed to foster dialogue, collaboration, and innovation among stakeholders invested in the growth of Bitcoin and related technologies on the continent.

With Nairobi set to host this year’s edition, the conference aims to build on the success of previous events and support ongoing discussions on how Bitcoin can influence the financial landscape in Africa.

