Itohowo Udofia: A Nigerian product designer making global impact in the tech industry

In the fast-paced world of tech innovation, Itohowo Udofia stands out as a young Nigerian product designer whose work is reshaping industries across the globe.

Currently a product designer at EDITED, Udofia is helping drive the development of the myEDITED platform, an AI-powered tool that leverages data analytics to enable iconic brands like Lacoste, Puma, and Boston Proper to make smarter, data-driven design decisions.

His work goes beyond mere functionality; it’s transformational, giving brands the insights they need to adapt and scale in a competitive market.

Udofia’s journey into design began in 2018 when he started out as a graphic designer. By 2020, he pivoted to product design because of his passion to create innovative, user-centered solutions for tech startups across multiple continents.

Through roles at companies like Borderless, Heala Tech, and Earna, he has applied his expertise in industries ranging from fintech and health tech to logistics and B2B SaaS, all while building a portfolio that spans Africa, Asia, North America, and Europe.

This global experience has given him a unique perspective on diverse markets and has honed his ability to develop solutions that meet the needs of a variety of users.

An academic high-achiever, Itohowo graduated with a first-class degree in computer science from Bowen University in Nigeria, ranking as the second-best student in his department and college. He then went on to earn a Master’s degree with Distinction from Middlesex University in London.

This foundation in computer science has been instrumental to his success, but Itohowo’s growth is also fueled by his business acumen, bolstered by two mini MBAs, one in Business Design & Strategy, and the other in Business Administration.

This blend of technical and strategic skills enables him to approach product design with a forward-thinking, business-minded perspective.

Udofia’s achievements go beyond just his career progression and income growth, which has multiplied dramatically since he first began in tech. His true impact lies in the value he brings to each role and the growth he sparks in the organizations he partners with.

From creating products that simplify everyday life to empowering brands to make data-informed decisions, his contributions are as practical as they are profound.

But his impact isn’t confined to his work alone. Driven by a desire to give back, Udofia actively mentors emerging designers, particularly in Nigeria, helping them find their own paths in tech.

As an academic researcher who explores ways to use tech to improve the health of individuals.

Looking to the future, he envisions founding startups that address real-world problems and creating educational resources for designers. He even has aspirations in film, aiming to bring his screenplays to life and expand his creative influence.

In a world where tech shapes every facet of our lives, Udofia is a name to watch. His career path is a testament to what young Nigerians can achieve on the global stage, and he is a shining example of the impact Nigerian youth are making worldwide.

