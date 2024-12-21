Industry leaders celebrate launch of “Guarding Dreams” by Buduka Johnson

The private security industry witnessed a landmark event with the launch of “Guarding Dreams: My Life in Leadership and Security”, a memoir by Buduka Addey Johnson, CEO and founder of EPSS Private Security Services Limited recently.

The event attracted key security stakeholders, industry leaders, family and well wishers, who hailed the book as a significant contribution to the sector and young Nigerians.

Speaking on her new book, Johnson shared her journey navigating the male-dominated private security industry. “Guarding Dreams is not just about my life; it’s a call to inspire young people and women in particular to break ceilings and embrace opportunities in this sector,” she said.

“I wrote this book to inspire the next generation of leaders and security professionals,” Johnson said. “Leadership is not about the titles we hold but the legacies we leave behind.”

Having spent over 17 years in the business, Johnson discussed the struggles of sustaining a private security enterprise in Nigeria. “Many businesses in this sector are on life support due to regulatory and economic challenges. The lack of an updated legal framework has allowed foreign operators to dominate the space, taking significant revenue out of the country,” she noted.

According to her the memoir advocates for a redefinition of the private security industry through regulatory reforms. She expressed optimism about the ongoing efforts to reform the sector under the new administration, which could unlock its economic potential and attract investment.

“I believe this memoir is not just my story but a reflection of what we can achieve together as a nation when we prioritise leadership and security,” Johnson concluded.

Rear Admiral Jaiyeola (Retired) expressed the book’s importance in addressing challenges within the private security industry. “This book is foundational. It highlights key issues, such as the need to review the 1986 Private Security Act, which is outdated and doesn’t reflect today’s realities. The Honourable Minister of Interior and stakeholders are already working on this, but Buduka’s insights are critical to moving the industry forward,” he said.

The memoir also emphasises collaboration between private security firms and government agencies, a relationship often perceived as competitive. “With a police-to-population ratio of 1:600 in a country of over 230 million people, there’s no room for competition. Instead, private security organisations can complement government efforts, particularly in intelligence gathering, VIP protection, and risk management,” Admiral Jaiyeola added.

Dr. Raphael James, Director General of the Centre for Research, Information Management, and Media Development (CRIMMD), who reviewed the book, praised Johnson’s resilience and consistency. “This is one book that can transform young lives. It dispels the myth of overnight success, instead emphasising hard work, focus, and perseverance,” he said.

Johnson also highlighted the need for mentorship in the industry, stressing its importance for building the next generation of leaders. “Leadership is a privilege, not a right. I’ve been fortunate to mentor others and demonstrate that the private security sector offers opportunities beyond the physical aspects, such as technology and cybersecurity,” she said.

The book launch concluded with calls for “Guarding Dreams: My Life in Leadership and Security” to be introduced in schools and universities to inspire young Nigerians. Attendees agreed that the memoir serves as a blueprint for leadership, resilience, and industry reform.

